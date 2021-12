Debbie Matthams has been appointed as Global Head of Events to spearhead the new MICE business division’s growth on both sides of the Atlantic. She brings extensive experience to TakeTwo from diverse roles spanning over three decades in conference, meetings and event logistics and management. Her career includes 26 years as Head of Conference & Events at Statesman Travel where she established the MICE division and led a team of nine in development, production and delivery of wide-ranging projects, from trade shows, conferences, incentives and charity events, to air shows, group air travel, group accommodation and small meetings.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO