ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Years Ago

By Retyped by Paige Meyer
ppioneer.com
 4 days ago

100 Years AgoPrairie PicayuneDecember 15, 1921 We used to sing Christmas songs in...

www.ppioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

41,000 years ago, auroras blazed near the equator

If you want to be dazzled by a spectacular northern lights display, your best bet is to skywatch near the North Pole. But that wasn't the case 41,000 years ago, when a disruption of Earth's magnetic field sent auroras wandering toward the equator. During this geomagnetic disturbance, known as the...
ASTRONOMY
northshorenews.com

North Shore Christmas Over 100 Years Ago

The Holiday Season of 1918 was quite a festive time on the North Shore. Our troops and Red Cross volunteers were returning from the Great War in Europe. The OR&L Railroad connected Waialua to Honolulu on a daily basis. Tourists filled the Hale’iwa Hotel, where some were to be found lounging on the beach, paddling up the river, or enjoying the shooting sports mauka. A large Christmas tree had been shipped in from San Francisco on the same steamship that brought most of the visitors to the islands, a week earlier. The kitchen staff was preparing a traditional holiday feast of locally grown turkey, sweet potatoes, rice, fresh fish and recently pounded poi.
WAIALUA, HI
Q107.5

Christmas in Dubuque A Hundred Years Ago

The Christmastime weather in Dubuque was cold in 1921. High temperatures were in the twenties in the days before, and the Christmas day high was 21 degrees. There had been plenty of snow for sledding, enough that the City Manager issued a reminder to homeowners to clear walks and spread ash or sand. Upstream, the cold weather had caused a large ice gorge which was slowing the river’s flow. Concerns about further restriction of the current had a crew from Dubuque Electric Company using dynamite to keep water available for power plant use. With schools closing for the holiday break, a series of coasting accidents followed. In response, Dubuque police banned sledding on 21 different city streets including Dodge, 14th, and Hill.
DUBUQUE, IA
ppioneer.com

That’s Life

I suppose I was born a mystic. Instead of seeing coincidences, I saw universal connections. Instead of seeing interesting phenomena, I saw signs, messages, the hand of a greater power. I think you’re born a writer, too. Born observers. We see stories and meaning where others don’t. Or at least we’re better able to define them. We ponder things that […]
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Disease#Christmas
igniteseattle.com

15 years ago today…

On December 7, 2006 the very first Ignite Seattle was held at the Capitol Hill Art Center (CHAC) in Seattle. I wasn’t one of the organizers, but I was there for that magical night 15 years ago. There were over 350 folks packed into a tiny space meant for about half that many. It was crowded, it was hot, and it was chaotic but it was obvious to me that I was experiencing something special.
SEATTLE, WA
Eagle 102.3

Christmas in Dubuque A Hundred Years Ago

The Christmastime weather in Dubuque was cold in 1921. High temperatures were in the twenties in the days before, and the Christmas day high was 21 degrees. There had been plenty of snow for sledding, enough that the City Manager issued a reminder to homeowners to clear walks and spread ash or sand. Upstream, the cold weather had caused a large ice gorge which was slowing the river’s flow. Concerns about further restriction of the current had a crew from Dubuque Electric Company using dynamite to keep water available for power plant use. With schools closing for the holiday break, a series of coasting accidents followed. In response, Dubuque police banned sledding on 21 different city streets including Dodge, 14th, and Hill.
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy