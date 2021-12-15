The Christmastime weather in Dubuque was cold in 1921. High temperatures were in the twenties in the days before, and the Christmas day high was 21 degrees. There had been plenty of snow for sledding, enough that the City Manager issued a reminder to homeowners to clear walks and spread ash or sand. Upstream, the cold weather had caused a large ice gorge which was slowing the river’s flow. Concerns about further restriction of the current had a crew from Dubuque Electric Company using dynamite to keep water available for power plant use. With schools closing for the holiday break, a series of coasting accidents followed. In response, Dubuque police banned sledding on 21 different city streets including Dodge, 14th, and Hill.

