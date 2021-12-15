ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Guest Editorial

By SD Rep. Dusty Johnson
 4 days ago

There’s a classic narrative that nothing gets accomplished in Washington. I’ll admit there’s...

Letters to the Editor

Maybe there is hope for this country. But it will take a lot of work. The recent trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and Jussie Smollett have shown that there are still people that will make a judgement based on the evidence and not bend to the will of BLM. The greatest problem we face now are the three branches of the […]
Business Insider

Rep. Steve Scalise and 15 other Republicans lay out their plan to use controversies over the teaching of race and gender in schools to beat Democrats in 2022

Insider interviews with Republicans show they're sharpening attacks on education culture wars. Their messaging pits Democrats, teachers unions, and the Justice Department against parents. They see "parental involvement" in schools as a winning issue for Republicans in 2022. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise looks at the angst from parents at...
The Associated Press

Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen dies after COVID battle

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a staunch conservative, has died at age 52. Ericksen’s death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador, though his cause of death wasn’t immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus confirmed his passing Saturday but did not say where he died.
Fox News

Judge Jeanine has a 'Christmas Carol' message for Nancy Pelosi

Judge Jeanine Pirro had her own "Christmas Carol" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday during "Justice with Judge Jeanine," listing three "ghosts" visiting the lawmaker this holiday season. JEANINE PIRRO: The question for Ebenezer Scrooge — here, our own Nancy Pelosi — is whether redemption is even available to...
starvedrock.media

Pritzker signs six bills into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed six bills into law Friday, including a gambling measure. Description: Modifies the definition of supervisor in fire fighter units and clarifies company officer responsibilities. Action: Signed. Effective: June 1, 2022. Bill Number: HB 307. Description: Creates the Second 2021 General Revisory...
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
