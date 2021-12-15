ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State signs Drew Allar; Mike Yurcich's message to the 5-star, Allar on working with Sean Clifford, more

By Gregory Pickel about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvaHz_0dNQTYOm00
Penn State five-star quarterback commit Drew Allar was the first announced Class of 2022 signee for the Nittany Lions on Wednesday morning. (Ryan Snyder/BWI)

Drew Allar is officially a Penn State football player.

The five-star quarterback was the first commitment announced as a signee during the Nittany Lions’ early signing day broadcast on social media.

“I can’t express how excited we are about your future here,” Penn State coach James Franklin told Allar, who electronically called into the Lasch Building from Medina, Ohio. “Everybody focuses on the film, and what you’ve done in games, and your rankings. But, it’s so much more than that for us.

“Me and Coach Yurcich have been just so impressed with you and the entire family since we’ve had an opportunity to get to know you. The way you handled this process, your entire family, I just think, has been totally impressive.”

Yurcich’s message to Allar

It’s no secret that Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has a close bond with Allar already. He was one of the first college football coaches to make the five-star a priority, and that’s one of the biggest reasons the Lions ended up landing him.

After Franklin spoke to Allar and his family, Yurcich did as well.

“When we recruit quarterbacks, it’s so important that it’s all about fit, you know?” Yurcich said. “It’s not just about what’s in your arm, what’s in your legs. It’s, more importantly, what’s in your chest. You guys are an unbelievable family. I’m very grateful.

“We’re very grateful that you chose Penn State as your future home, as your current home now, and very excited for what’s in store for you and for this entire football program. So thank you guys for everything. We’re super excited to have you.”

Allar on working with Sean Clifford at Penn State and more

After his time chatting with Franklin and Yurcich wrapped up, Allar spoke with Penn State football in-house host Mitch Gerber about a number of topics.

On the fit with the Nittany Lions:

“I think just from the culture standpoint, the culture that Coach Franklin has created over his time there, it really fits what I look for in a program. I really enjoyed the campus. It reminds me a lot of Medina, my hometown, so I’m just really excited for the future and can’t wait to get to work.”

What excites him most about coming to Penn State?

“I think just getting to know everybody. I know, I’ve gotten to know all the 2022 commits, but getting to know all the coaching staff even more, and all the players that are currently there, I’m just looking forward to working with everybody.”

What is Allar looking forward to about working with Yurcich?

“We have that northeast Ohio connection. The offense is kinda similar to what we ran at Medina. It’s very up-tempo, lots of shifts and motions to fool the defense. They throw it a lot, and I think that really fits my playstyle and I’m just really looking forward to learning as much as I can from him and Coach Franklin.”

Finally, what will it be like working with Sean Clifford, who is back for another season?

“I’m really looking forward to it because I know he’s from Ohio,” Allar said. “He’s from Cincinnati. I’ve met him already like two or three times. He’s a really smart guy. I think he’s a really good quarterback. I’m just looking forward to learning as much as I can from him. He’s seen everything and he’s done everything really. I think all of his experience can really help all the quarterbacks in the room.”

