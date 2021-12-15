ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

2022 LB Wade Woodaz Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

By JP Priester
 5 days ago
Wade Woodaz has officially signed with the Clemson Tigers.

The linebacker out of Jesuit High in Tampa, Florida, committed to Clemson back in late November, choosing the Tigers over other schools such as Iowa and Utah. In all, Woodaz had close to 30 offers.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect, visited Clemson for the UConn game, picking up an offer while on the visit. He was a late addition to the class, as the coaching staff didn't really start to recruit him until October.

Through the first 10 games of his senior season, Woodaz had 59 tackles, including six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and an interception.

