2022 Specialist Robert Gunn III Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Clemson's special teams are getting a boost in the 2022 recruiting class.

Robert Gunn III, arguably the top kicking prospect in the country, has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Tigers.

Gunn, out of Seminole, Florida, committed to Clemson back in June. The kicker worked out for the coaching staff prior to the Elite Retreat, earning an offer on the spot, and committed to the Tigers shortly thereafter.

"I knew that they were offering one 2022 kicker and I knew I performed really well," Gunn told All Clemson back in June. "And there's something special (there). I just knew this was the right school for me, the right fit, so on the spot, I knew I wanted to be a Tiger."

Gunn is rated as the top kicking prospect in the country by Kicking World. Brent Grablachoff, who owns and coaches at the kicking academy and has been Gunn's kicking coach since the eighth grade, told All Clemson the Tigers are getting a kicker unlike any he's seen at the high school level.

"He's rated the number one kicker in the nation by Kicking World," Grablachoff said in June. "Robert's kickoff is unlike anything I've ever seen before, for a high school kicker. Currently, as a high school junior entering his senior season, he already kicks off better than half of the kickers in the NFL. Period."

"He's the only high school kicker I've seen that ever hit an 85-plus yard, 4.5-seconds (hang time) kickoff. Ever. Which, in a special teams world that's just mind-blowing, no matter what level."

"I would say that he's almost equally impressive on his field goals as he is his kickoffs. Ranking the order of his ability, kickoffs is his strongest suit, followed by field goals, and then he's also an excellent punter. He had a very respectable punting season and he has several punts over 60-yards with I believe a net punt average in the 45-yard range."

