Clemson, SC

2022 WR Antonio Williams Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

By JP Priester
 5 days ago
One of the top players in the state has officially signed with Clemson.

Antonio Williams, out of Dutch Fork in Irmo, committed to the Tigers last week, picking Clemson over South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn. Securing the commitment of Williams gave the Tigers a big recruiting win over the in-state rival Gamecocks.

The 6-foot, 185-pound wideout didn't pick up an offer until November, while visiting for the UConn game, as Williams patiently let the process play out. However, while he may not have had the offer, the coaching staff never stopped recruiting him.

Williams had 85 catches for 1,625 yards, with 15 touchdowns during his senior season, as Dutch Fork fell just one game short of winning a sixth consecutive state title.

All Clemson's Take: Williams is very athletic, a very savvy route runner, and can line up and play inside at the slot or on the outside. He gets in and out of his breaks very quickly, has very good acceleration and short-area burst, and has shown an ability to create separation. Has shown a distinct knack for making plays across the middle of the field and has the potential to make an impact sooner rather than later. Will need to add a little bulk, but has the frame that can easily carry the added weight. A legit Top-150 talent.

