ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Fake Snow

Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 5 days ago

HOW TO MAKE FAKE SNOW

  • baking soda
  • shaving cream
  • Dish or container (to mix it all up in)

Pour the baking soda into a plastic container with a lid.

Add some shaving cream, and knead it into the baking soda.

Add more shaving cream, mix, and repeat, until the mixture is the consistency of snow.

====

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaving Cream#Baking Soda#Fake Snow#Rich S
abc27.com

Holiday Hacks at BJ’s

BJ’s is really a one stop shop for your holiday needs. From frozen appetizers that can feed a hungry crowd, toys your children will love, and spirits to toast the season you can get it all at BJ’s! Brett learned even more holiday hacks you to help make your season bright.
FOOD & DRINKS
kiss951.com

Gift Wrapping Hacks To Make Your Life Just A Little Easier

We are officially less than two weeks away from Christmas, and while you may have all your Christmas shopping done, that’s only the beginning. Now, it’s time to wrap all those presents. If you’re like me, I usually spend lots of time on the first few presents, making...
LIFESTYLE
Vice

A Serious Search for the Most Realistic Fake Snow

Snow is a big part of celebrating Christmas, even when it isn’t winter. For those living in tropical countries and in the Southern Hemisphere where it’s summer this time of year, supermarket carols and plastic pine trees may be as festive as it gets. Meanwhile, some shopping malls whip out family-friendly machines that spew white foam as kids go berserk over a soapy attempt at snow.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
SPY

How to Brighten Your Teeth at Home in 2021

If you’ve noticed your smile could use a pick-me-up, but despair over what your dentist quotes you for an in-office whitening, there’s hope. The same teeth whitening technology that’ll cost a bundle there is readily available with a scroll and click through popular shopping sites like Amazon. But that leaves you to do the job solo, and how exactly do you whiten teeth at home? While these whitening kits are available in lesser concentrations than what you’d find professionally, the results are absolutely noticeable, lasting upwards of a year. If getting rid of a few surface stains is what you’re after,...
SKIN CARE
Robb Report

Meet Seamist, the Spray-On Cocktail Garnish That Actually Spritzes Your GT

It was early morning walks by the beach with his dog, Tilly, that sparked the idea. Angus Lugsdin would breathe deeply of the salty, fresh air on the country coast of Devon, in England’s southwest. “It’s that amazing smell—the ozone, the brininess, the iodine from the freshly washed-up seaweed. When the temperature is right, I find that aroma intoxicating,” he tells Robb Report, “And I wondered if you could bottle that scent.” Since Lugsdin is the co-founder of Salcombe Gin, he tasked his team with finding out. Twelve months’ worth of experimenting later, he’s launching Seamist, an atomizer that offers...
DRINKS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Dozen Donuts for $1 This Weekend

Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
RESTAURANTS
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

2K+
Followers
516
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy