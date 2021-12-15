ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Retraction Note: Phosphor-IWS1-dependent U2AF2 splicing regulates trafficking of CAR-E-positive intronless gene mRNAs and sensitivity to viral infection

By Georgios I. Laliotis
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Retraction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02668-z, published online 11 October 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine our full...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

Retraction Note to: Schnurri-3 regulates BMP9-induced osteogenic differentiation and angiogenesis of human amniotic mesenchymal stem cells through Runx2 and VEGF

Retraction Note to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-020-2279-5 published online 29 January 2020. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article due to concerns raised about Figs. 5 and 6. In Fig. 5D, it appears that the partially enlarged image in the sim-shn3 group is not a part of the low-magnification image. Additionally, the images of the BMP9 group detecting CD31 and the BMP9"‰+"‰Shn3 group detecting MECN are very similar. It appears that the images of these two different groups are from a unified tissue specimen. In Fig. 6E, the images of RFP, BMP9 and sim-Shn3 groups appear to derive from the same culture cells. The results of this article are therefore unreliable.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Circular RNA mediated gene regulation in chronic diabetic complications

Chronic diabetic complications affect multiple organs causing widespread organ damage. Although there are some commonalities, the phenotype of such changes show tissue specific variation. Given this, we examined whether differences in circular RNA (circRNA) mediated gene regulatory mechanisms contribute to changes in gene expression at the basal level and in diabetes. CircRNAs are single-stranded RNA with covalently closed loop structures and act as miRNA sponges, factors of RNA splicing, scaffolding for proteins, regulators of transcription, and modulators of the expression of parental genes, among other roles. We examined heart and retinal tissue from Streptozotocin-induced diabetic mice with established diabetes related tissue damage and tissue from non-diabetic controls. A custom array analysis was performed and the data were analysed. Two major circRNA mediated processes were uniquely upregulated in diabetic heart tissue, namely, positive regulation of endothelial cell migration and regulation of mitochondria: mitochondrial electron transport. In the retina, circRNAs regulating extracellular matrix protein production and endothelial to mesenchymal transition (EndMT) were found to be upregulated. The current study identified regulatory and potential pathogenetic roles of specific circRNA in diabetic retinopathy and cardiomyopathy. Understanding such novel mechanisms, may in the future, be useful to develop RNA based treatment strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Combining DNMT and HDAC6 inhibitors increases anti-tumor immune signaling and decreases tumor burden in ovarian cancer

S.M., A.S., M.L.-A., A.V., and K.B.C. designed the experiments. S.M., A.S., S.G., M.H., P.T.A., S.C., E.P., K.R., N.D., and A.Y. performed experiments. J.L. and W.Z. provided cisplatin-resistant cell lines IGROV-1 CR and SKOV3 CR. S.M., A.S., S.G., A.V., and K.B.C. wrote, edited, and revised the manuscript. The original Article and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Corrections to: Multiple articles in the Journal of Antibiotics

Correction to: Â Allantopyrone A interferes with multiple components of the TNF receptor 1 complex and blocks RIP1 modifications in the TNF-Î±-induced signaling pathway; 4-O-Methylascochlorin inhibits the prolyl hydroxylation of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î±, which is attenuated by ascorbate. https://doi.org/10.1038/ja.2017.74, published online 5 July 2017. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41429-019-0157-0, published...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Special vulnerability of somatic niche cells to transposable element activation in Drosophila larval ovaries

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57901-2, published online 23 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work was supported by the grant from Russian Foundation for Basic Research [16-04-01524 for M.K.] and by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences program...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tamoxifen and clomiphene inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection by suppressing viral entry

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 435 (2021) Cite this article. COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still a threat to millions of lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have been approved to reduce the severity and death associated with COVID-19, the number of SARS-CoV-2-infected cases still remains high, especially with the appearance of various mutant strains such as P.1.351 and P.1.617 (also known as South Africa strain and India strain, respectively), which may reduce the efficacy of vaccine protection. There is an urgent need to develop effective antiviral agents to treat COVID-19 patients, especially with those infected with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Nanoplasmonic immunosensor for the detection of SCG2, a candidate serum biomarker for the early diagnosis of neurodevelopmental disorder

In the original version of this Article So-Hee Lim, Yun-Ju Sung, Narae Jo and Na-Yoon Lee were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: So-Hee Lim, Yun-Ju Sung, Narae Jo and Na-Yoon Lee. Rare Disease Research Center, Korea Research Institute of Bioscience...
SCIENCE
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential brain ADRA2A and ADRA2C gene expression and epigenetic regulation in schizophrenia. Effect of antipsychotic drug treatment

Postsynaptic Î±2A-adrenoceptor density is enhanced in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) of antipsychotic-treated schizophrenia subjects. This alteration might be due to transcriptional activation, and could be regulated by epigenetic mechanisms such as histone posttranslational modifications (PTMs). The aim of this study was to evaluate ADRA2A and ADRA2C gene expression (codifying for Î±2-adrenoceptor subtypes), and permissive and repressive histone PTMs at gene promoter regions in the DLPFC of subjects with schizophrenia and matched controls (n"‰="‰24 pairs). We studied the effect of antipsychotic (AP) treatment in AP-free (n"‰="‰12) and AP-treated (n"‰="‰12) subgroups of schizophrenia subjects and in rats acutely and chronically treated with typical and atypical antipsychotics. ADRA2A mRNA expression was selectively upregulated in AP-treated schizophrenia subjects (+93%) whereas ADRA2C mRNA expression was upregulated in all schizophrenia subjects (+53%) regardless of antipsychotic treatment. Acute and chronic clozapine treatment in rats did not alter brain cortex Adra2a mRNA expression but increased Adra2c mRNA expression. Both ADRA2A and ADRA2C promoter regions showed epigenetic modification by histone methylation and acetylation in human DLPFC. The upregulation of ADRA2A expression in AP-treated schizophrenia subjects might be related to observed bivalent chromatin at ADRA2A promoter region in schizophrenia (depicted by increased permissive H3K4me3 and repressive H3K27me3) and could be triggered by the enhanced H4K16ac at ADRA2A promoter. In conclusion, epigenetic predisposition differentially modulated ADRA2A and ADRA2C mRNA expression in DLPFC of schizophrenia subjects.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A close look into the regulation of the CCL17 gene involved in hyperimmune diseases

Allergies and many other types of immune system-related diseases originate from an interplay of complex chemical pathways that affect cell behavior, distribution, and development. One prominent example is the CCL17/TARC chemokine, a protein that contributes to allergy by attracting certain types of white blood cells, such as T cells and eosinophils. Despite the important and proven roles of CCL17/TARC in allergic diseases like contact dermatitis, not much is known about the transcription factors (proteins that regulate gene expression) involved in regulating the expression of the CCL17 gene.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

More DNA and RNA of HBV SP1 splice variants are detected in genotypes B and C at low viral replication

HBV produces unspliced and spliced RNAs during replication. Encapsidated spliced RNA is converted into DNA generating defective virions that are detected in plasma and associated with HCC development. Herein we describe a quantitative real-time PCR detection of splice variant SP1 DNA/RNA in HBV plasma. Three PCR primers/probe sets were designed detecting the SP1 variants, unspliced core, or X gene. Plasmids carrying the three regions were constructed for the nine HBV genotypes to evaluate the three sets, which were also tested on DNA/RNA extracted from 193 HBV plasma with unknown HCC status. The assay had an LOD of 80 copies/ml and was equally efficient for detecting all nine genotypes and three targets. In testing 84 specimens for both SP1 DNA (77.4%) and RNA (82.1%), higher viral loads resulted in increased SP1 levels. Most samples yielded"‰<"‰1% of SP1 DNA, while the average SP1 RNA was 3.29%. At viral load of"‰â‰¤"‰5 log copies/ml, the detectable SP1 DNA varied by genotype, with 70% for B, 33.3% for C, 10.5% for E, 4% for D and 0% for A, suggesting higher levels of splicing in B and C during low replication. At"‰>"‰5 log, all samples regardless of genotype had detectable SP1 DNA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A proteomics study identifying interactors of the FSHD2 gene product SMCHD1 reveals RUVBL1-dependent DUX4 repression

Structural Maintenance of Chromosomes Hinge Domain Containing 1 (SMCHD1) is a chromatin repressor, which is mutated in"‰>"‰95% of Facioscapulohumeral dystrophy (FSHD) type 2 cases. In FSHD2, SMCHD1 mutations ultimately result in the presence of the cleavage stage transcription factor DUX4 in muscle cells due to a failure in epigenetic repression of the D4Z4 macrosatellite repeat on chromosome 4q, which contains the DUX4 locus. While binding of SMCHD1 to D4Z4 and its necessity to maintain a repressive D4Z4 chromatin structure in somatic cells are well documented, it is unclear how SMCHD1 is recruited to D4Z4, and how it exerts its repressive properties on chromatin. Here, we employ a quantitative proteomics approach to identify and characterize novel SMCHD1 interacting proteins, and assess their functionality in D4Z4 repression. We identify 28 robust SMCHD1 nuclear interactors, of which 12 are present in D4Z4 chromatin of myocytes. We demonstrate that loss of one of these SMCHD1 interacting proteins, RuvB-like 1 (RUVBL1), further derepresses DUX4 in FSHD myocytes. We also confirm the interaction of SMCHD1 with EZH inhibitory protein (EZHIP), a protein which prevents global H3K27me3 deposition by the Polycomb repressive complex PRC2, providing novel insights into the potential function of SMCHD1 in the repression of DUX4 in the early stages of embryogenesis. The SMCHD1 interactome outlined herein can thus provide further direction into research on the potential function of SMCHD1 at genomic loci where SMCHD1 is known to act, such as D4Z4 repeats, the inactive X chromosome, autosomal gene clusters, imprinted loci and telomeres.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Study: Hydras regenerate heads by changing way their genes are regulated

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of California, Irvine on Wednesday revealed how Hydras, a group of small aquatic animals, can regenerate their own heads. The animals, which are known to have up to 50 heads do not appear to die due to age, or to age at all, use a process to replicate their heads called epigenetics, the researchers said in an article published Wednesday by the journal Genome Biology and Evolution.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and Melon Improvement Center, Beijing...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Mapping global prevalence of depression among postpartum women

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Due to a typesetting error Fig. 4 was omitted. We apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Ziyi Wang, Jiaye Liu, Huan Shuai, Zhongxiang Cai. School of Nursing, Wuhan University, Wuhan, Hubei, China.
MENTAL HEALTH

