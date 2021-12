Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Scott Simon speaks with University of Chicago economist Stefan Nagel about the psychological effects of inflation. Seventy percent of the people polled by CNN this month say the rising cost of gas is a major problem. And gas is more expensive. AAA puts the average price of a gallon at $3.31 this weekend. That's more than a dollar more than at this point last year. But that price is still down from last month, and it's a national average. So if you're gassing up in, let's say, Missouri, Mississippi, Iowa or 19 other states this weekend, you'll probably be able to find cheaper gas.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO