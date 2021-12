The world of guitar VSTs and production can be a difficult one at the very best of times. Us guitarists spend painstaking amounts of time tweaking our guitar amps, EQs, overdrives and everything in between in order to find that perfect guitar tone, only to battle with poor latency and signal issues when it comes to actually recording. Well, what if we told you that those problems could be a thing of the past? From now until January 10th, you can save up to 20% on three Komplete audio interfaces, and get Guitar Rig 6 LE absolutely free thanks to Native Instruments.

