The Burning Issue: Lead with purpose to retain talent. As we wind down 2021, one thing is for sure—it has been another challenging year. Maybe not quite as stressful as 2020, but it definitely had 2020 vibes. However, because of all the challenges many faced due to the pandemic, another thing is certain: skills that were maybe once thought of as “soft” or “nice to have” are now required and highly valuable for both personal and professional success. Leading with empathy, authenticity and purposefulness have not only been proven to drive employee satisfaction and retention, but have also shown to have a direct impact on driving innovation, creativity and, in turn, revenue.

