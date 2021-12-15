ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

‘We Are In A Code Red Every Day,’ Salem Hospital Overwhelmed With Too Many Patients, Not Enough Staff

By Anna Meiler
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tA8Aw_0dNQLJ7R00
(WBZ-TV)

SALEM (CBS) – All Massachusetts hospitals must reduce non-essential, elective procedures by 50-percent Wednesday, as facilities across the state face critical staffing shortages and capacity challenges.

Salem Hospital is one of them. Doctors say the system there is overwhelmed with so many patients coming in because they delayed care earlier on in the pandemic.

“We are in a code red every day, current state. I don’t see the cavalry coming, in terms of staffing,” said hospital president Dr. David Roberts. “We don’t have capacity to take care of the patients that are coming to us now.”

During a virtual Board of Health meeting in Salem Tuesday night, Roberts painted a worrisome picture of the current state of the hospital. He said they are at 98-percent capacity and don’t have enough staff due to people retiring, quitting or nurses traveling for work to earn higher rates.

“The wait times in our ED right now can go up to 12 hours waiting for an emergency, which is obviously terrible and bad care but that’s current state without layering any increase in COVID on current state,” he told the board.

Roberts said 45 patients left the emergency room Tuesday without being seen because they couldn’t wait any longer.

With the Omicron variant spreading and overall COVID cases rising, Roberts said stricter mitigation strategies are needed right now.

“I’m pretty adamant about us doing everything we can to prevent a COVID wave,” he told the board. “Anything we can do to increase vaccination rates will decrease the demand on the hospital. The demand on the hospital right now is barely doable.”

The Board of Health did not vote on whether to bring a mask mandate back to all indoor spaces Salem, but they did unanimously endorse a vaccine mandate for city and school employees.

Comments / 11

ciara
4d ago

If you believe the fake radical left agenda and the media that supports their narratives it’s time to turn to God for all truths to be told!!! I know people working in hospitals there are NO overwhelming Covid cases!!!!!!!! Wake up and stop listening to lies!!!!

Reply
7
Glen Heywood
4d ago

cbs is fake news they could care less about facts and reality if they did they would say the hospital should not of fire the unvaccinated Healthcare workers

Reply
3
Dan1290SD
4d ago

They forgot to mention the staff shortages caused by vaccine mandate!

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Saint Vincent Hospital Reaches Tentative Agreement With Striking Nurses

WORCESTER (CBS) – The longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history may be over. St. Vincent Hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association announced Friday night that a tentative agreement has been reached. “We are heading back into our home to take care of our patients, what we’ve been waiting for,” nurse Marlena Pellegrino said. More than 700 nurses at the hospital walked out on March 8. Now, 285 days later, they’re looking forward to walking back in. This all comes at a critical time as COVID cases surge in Massachusetts and hospitals are near capacity. “Our goal was to make sure that...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

I-Team: 908 Boston City Employees Out Of Compliance With ‘Vaccinate Or Test’ Program

BOSTON (CBS) — All Boston city workers who refuse to get vaccinated are required to test weekly or face penalties. But hundreds are not following the rules. As of Friday, the I-Team has learned that 908 Boston City employees were out of compliance with Boston’s “vaccinate or test” program. That means on top of not being vaccinated, hundreds did not produce the required negative COVID test last week. It’s an improvement from last month, when a spokesperson told the I-Team that more than a thousand workers had not met the requirements. Finding an affordable test has been a challenge for the general public,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mass. Lawmakers, Health Care Leaders Discuss Solutions To Curb Pandemic After ‘Terrifying Increase’ In COVID Cases

BOSTON (CBS) – The state of the pandemic in Massachusetts was the focus of a virtual oversight hearing Thursday hosted by the Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management. Steve Walsh, the President and CEO of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, called the pandemic’s effects on Massachusetts hospitals, “terrifying.” “As of Tuesday, there were 1,411 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. A month ago, there were 554. That is a terrifying increase in cases,” he told the panel. “Our frontline workforces are exhausted and depleted,” said State Sen. Joanne Comerford, who is co-chair of the committee. She said she got an email describing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Archdiocese’s New Mask Mandate For Masses Around Christmas Season Is In Effect

BOSTON (CBS) — A new mask mandate for Catholic churches in the Boston-area during the holiday season is now officially in effect. Last week, the Boston Archdiocese announced the new mandates. Cardinal Sean O’Malley is requiring that everyone wear masks if they are attending Archdiocese Masses, as well as wedding and funerals. The new rules started Saturday and they will last through through Jan. 17. “Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, should all wear masks except when they are speaking,” the Archdiocese said in a statement on Dec. 9. The rules do not apply to children under the age of 5. Churches must also offer areas where social distancing is possible for those who want it. The Archdiocese said the mandate is being implemented “in the light of spiking numbers of new COVID cases and the likely increase in those numbers in the upcoming holiday season.” On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,300 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the most COVID-related deaths reported in a single day since March.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Salem, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Homeowners Will Get Help To Get Lead Out Of Drinking Water

BOSTON (CBS) – Help is on the way for thousands of Massachusetts homeowners who could have lead in their drinking water. The White House released an action plan on Thursday making billions of dollars available to states to help homeowners remove lead from their homes. The most recent data from the state estimated 22,000 residences have lead in the pipes that carry water into their homes. Cities and towns are responsible for the pipe up to a homeowner’s property line, but the homeowner has to pay to replace the pipe from the property line into the home, which can cost thousands of dollars. The federal money will be available to help communities cover some of that cost. “In the United States, clean water has to be a right. With the CDC, we are going to be helping identify where those lead pipes are because if you can’t find them, you can’t fix them,” said White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy. The plan could also help create maps that show where most lead service lines are located. The money will be put to work through state and federal agencies and will aslo help homeowners remove lead paint, which is found in many homes built before 1978.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 5,883 New COVID Cases, 30 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,883 new confirmed COVID cases and 30 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 927,563. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,361. There were 122,993 total new tests reported. As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.44%. There are 1,473 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 319 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports Most COVID Cases In Single Day Since January, Most Deaths Since March

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,345 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 additional deaths in the state on Friday. It is the most new cases reported in a single day since January and the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day since March Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 933,908. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,406. There were 113,092 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts continues to climb. It is now at 5.77%. There are 1,499 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 315 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Food And Supplies From Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Arrive In Kentucky For Tornado Victims

FOXBORO (CBS) — Food and supplies that were packed in trucks by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation arrived in Kentucky for victims of the deadly tornadoes that recently devastated the area. The non-profit helped fill two trucks that left Foxboro Thursday morning. The trucks, driven by Teamsters Local 25, were brought to Madisonville, Kentucky. Personal hygiene products, over the counter medications, snack food, first aid supplies, and paper products were among the items packed on the trucks. Don Cox, founder of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, said they received donations from their partners, including Amazon, Ocean State Job Lot, and Cisco. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 78 people were killed in the tornadoes. Next week, the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will load another five to six trucks for Kentucky tornado victims.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salem Hospital#Wbz Tv#Covid#Omicron#The Board Of Health
CBS Boston

National Guard Members In NH Helping Hospitals Battle Surge In COVID Patients

DOVER, N.H. (CBS) — By day, Cierra Dion is a preschool teacher. But with the National Guard, she’s now assembling COVID-testing kits at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H. She wouldn’t have it any other way. “I just feel honored to come here and be part of this. I know that there’s a lot of hospitals that are struggling,” said Dion. Struggling would be an understatement. 12 members of the National Guard have now been deployed to the hospital helping with clerical work, the cafeteria and food services areas, and drive-up testing, where hospital employees had been stepping in to fill the need. “It allows some...
DOVER, NH
CBS Boston

Public Health Expert Says ‘We Need To Update Our Playbook’ For COVID-19

BOSTON (CBS) – As we enter the third calendar year of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Professor is pitching that Massachusetts update its playbook. “We’ve been relying on the 2020 playbook for two years now and it just doesn’t make sense to me that we use the same playbook going into 2022,” Professor Joseph Allen told WBZ. “It’s as foolish as using the 2019 playbook in 2020.” Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is widespread and everyone age five and up has had the opportunity to get vaccinated, it’s time to change mitigation measures, he explained. This mentality...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Firefighters Clear Scene Of Brighton Fire 26 Hours After Initial Call

BOSTON (CBS) — Firefighters were at Corey Street in Brighton for 26 hours before they were officially cleared. On Friday morning, a fire broke out at a commercial building there. Eight alarms were called and heavy smoke throughout the neighborhood forced the Driscoll School in Brookline to close due to poor air quality. A view of the Brighton fire from overhead using the Boston Fire Drone. (Photo Via Boston Fire Department) “The wind has been keeping the smoke blowing all over and makes it a little more difficult to see and to breathe,” Boston Fire Chief Jack Dempsey had told reporters. On Saturday, crews cleared the scene and the building was handed over to Inspectional Services to determine whether its structural integrity. A building on Corey Road sits damaged on Saturday, one day after a massive fire broke out there (Photo Via Boston Fire Department) “A great job by all the Firefighter’s who battled under extreme conditions, a job well done,” the fire department tweeted.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

More Than 1,000 Enrolled In Massachusetts Casino Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program

BOSTON (CBS) – Casinos across Massachusetts have banned more than 1,000 people, but only because the people asked them to. Most are compulsive gamblers who enrolled in the Voluntary Self-Exclusion program. Currently, there are 1,020 active individuals enrolled in the program. The majority are men with the median age of 46. The VSE program allows participants to voluntarily exclude themselves from the gaming floor of all Massachusetts casinos for a pre-determined length of time. “This milestone is significant but represents a small percentage of those struggling to control their gambling,” said Mark Vander Linden of the Mass. Gaming Commission. “The VSE program is designed to honor and support a person’s decision to stop gambling.” The program started in 2015 when legal gambling in Massachusetts began.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Boston

TikTok Threat To School Safety On Friday Has Local Police Stepping Up Patrols

BOSTON (CBS) – Several School districts and police departments in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are alerting families about a nationwide challenge posted on TikTok asking users to make threats to schools Friday. Police have said they believe the post, which threatens school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary” on Friday, Dec. 17, originated in a southern state. The threats have been popping up in towns and cities across the United States. Although the threats are not believed to be credible, many schools will have extra police on patrol Friday and they are asking anyone who sees something suspicious or a concerning social media post to report it.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Ed Davis On TikTok School Threats: ‘Can’t Let Fear Drive Us’

BOSTON (CBS) – Schools across the state had increased security on Friday because of a viral TikTok challenge. The challenge asks users to make threats about shootings or bombings at their school. The threats had some parents hesitant to send their children to school. WBZ Security Analyst Ed Davis said while it’s good to be cautious, parents should not be driven by fear. “Just like in the realm of terrorism we can’t let threats deter us from what we do, we can’t let fear drive us,” Davis said. “If there is a real threat, if there is a specific issue, the police are going to be on top of it, they’re going to flood the area, with officers. But these kind of general statements should be dismissed out of hand I think mostly.” While police say these threats are not credible, they’re asking anyone who sees something suspicious on social media to report it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS Boston

Car Driving Gov. Chris Sununu Involved In Crash In Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — A car driving New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was involved in a crash in Concord, New Hampshire Friday. It happened on South Street at the intersection of Thorndike Street around 8 a.m.. No injuries were reported. According to police, a Chevy Malibu, driven by 79-year-old Theodore Holley, pulled out of Thorndike Street and onto South Street in front of the governor’s car, causing the crash. An on-duty State Police Sergeant was taking Sununu to the State House at the time. Anyone with information about the crash should call Lt. Daniel Baldassarre at 603-223-8769 or email him at Daniel.W.Baldassarre@dos.nh.gov.
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

New MBTA Contract Offers Plan To Increase Worker Retention, Recruitment Amid Bus Driver Shortage

BOSTON (CBS) – Members of the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 have finalized a new two-year labor contract with the MBTA that includes provisions to increase retention and recruitment of drivers. This after the MBTA said they were cutting bus routes beginning Dec. 19 due to a bus driver shortage. “Our first priority remains to provide riders with the vital public transit services they need each day to get to work, to get to schools, for medical appointments, and for other crucial daily activities. We think this deal helps support that priority in many ways,” Local 589 President Jim Evers said. A key part of the agreement would convert part-time employees to full-time employees and offers an option for hiring bonuses for operators. Local 589 represents transit professionals, including bus, van, subway and light rail operators.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

DCR Already Recruiting Summer Lifeguards At $20 An Hour; Offering $500 End-Of-Season Bonus

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is already recruiting lifeguards after a shortage last summer. It’s part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s efforts to make swimming in the state safer after several drowning deaths in 2021. The Department of Conservation and Recreation will pay lifeguards $20 an hour, with $21 an hour for head guards.. Those who stay on through the entire summer reason will receive a $500 bonus. DCR will also be renting pools early next year to offer lifeguard certifications for new and returning guards. Click here for more information about working as a lifeguard.  
POLITICS
CBS Boston

8-Year-Old Chatham Girl Leads Students In Making Friendship Bracelets For Kids At Dana-Farber

CHATHAM (CBS) – Harriet Bierwirth, who goes by “Hattie,” knew she wanted to do something for kids undergoing cancer treatment at the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. She and her family had received a fundraising letter written by a little boy named Max that made an impression on Hattie. “I thought, this kid is probably my age. I know how he would feel being in that clinic, sick around Christmas of course and not being able to go home,” she told WBZ-TV. Her first idea was to create a pen pal relationship between her schoolmates at Chatham Elementary School and young...
CHATHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Comedian Lenny Clarke Rings Salvation Army Bell In Waltham; Red Kettle Donations Down 20% In Massachusetts This Year

WALTHAM (CBS) — Local comedian Lenny Clarke traded the mic for a big bell on Thursday to promote the Salvation Army, at a time when the charity organization is struggling to fill volunteer shifts and raise money to help Massachusetts communities in need. Clarke was outside Pizzi Farm in Waltham, taking selfies with fans and encouraging people to donate whatever they could. “These people do so much for so many,” Clarke said of the Corps. “They’re wonderful people and they’re always helping others.” The Waltham Corps of the Salvation Army says it provides meals, groceries and tutoring for children in need, as well...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy