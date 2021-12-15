ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lab meets clinic: Building on foundational research

cshl.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article170 years ago, the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Company built a seawall along the shore of the inner harbor to ensure long-term economic and environmental viability. That basic infrastructure underpinned Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory’s (CSHL) global success. Since 1890, biology and genetics research and education have thrived on these shores. A...

www.cshl.edu

cshl.edu

Lab life: A step for students, a leap for science

When can aspiring scientists start their careers?”. High school students can find out first-hand whether bench or field research is for them through an internship program at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) called the Partners for the Future (PFF) program. Since starting in 1990, the program has partnered over 200 high school seniors with CSHL researchers. The students work in cancer, neuroscience, genetics, plant biology, and quantitative biology labs. Besides getting a taste of the research life, students also get a chance to lead their own projects and hone valuable research skills.
EDUCATION
chla.org

Meet Some of our Research Trainees

Stephanie is a research resident and fellow investigating immunotherapy resistance in neuroblastoma. Stephanie’s dream is to become a pediatric surgeon at an academic institution like CHLA. But she wants her career to extend outside of the operating room—and into the lab. “I am very much a planner and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ramapo.edu

Unique Research Brewing in the Ramapo College Biology Lab

MAHWAH, N.J. – According to Associate Professor of Biology Joost Monen, the most meaningful learning happens when students are actively engaged in the scientific process, and there is no better place for that than when they are working on a research project that excites them, he said. With this...
MAHWAH, NJ
technologynetworks.com

Addressing Disparities in Healthcare and Clinical Research

The following article is an opinion piece written by Megan-Claire Chase. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. My understanding of the need for diversity in clinical research comes from first-hand experience. Throughout...
CANCER
uga.edu

National Science Foundation to fund UGA student cacao research in Ecuador

Interested in researching the science of chocolate in beautiful equatorial Ecuador?. Applications are now open for scholarship funding to study cacao fermentation research in Ecuador with Jose Reyes, associate professor in the University of Georgia Department of Food Science and Technology, supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).
WORLD
tarleton.edu

Meet the Vice President of Research

Dr. Rupa Iyer is the inaugural Vice President of Research, Innovation, and Economic Development at Tarleton State University. Prior to joining Tarleton State University, she was the Founding Director of Biotechnology programs and Professor of Engineering Technology at the University of Houston’s College of Technology (UH), where she created, designed, and implemented an interdisciplinary research-based biotechnology degree program. As founding director of biotechnology programs at the University of Houston in 2005, she generated millions of dollars in state and federal funding including the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to develop research and education programs and to design laboratories. She served as the Director for Center for Life Sciences Technology (UH). She was the Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies for the College of Technology at UH (2013 -2017) and a Fulbright Specialist to Morocco (2016).
STEPHENVILLE, TX
wcu.edu

WCU lab helps Swedish researcher with mosquito project

Don’t swat at that mosquito. Swedish entomologist Anders Lindström is sitting in a Western Carolina University lab, patiently waiting for it to stay put on a leaf cutting long enough to take its photo. When the mosquito takes flight, Lindström captures it in a vial and puts it back on...
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
Fast Company

Omicron variant symptoms: Most common listed among vaccinated in study of large outbreak

Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
SCIENCE
WRAL

Clinical research and diagnostic career opportunities abound in NC

This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. It's no secret that life sciences is one of the fastest-growing industries not only in North Carolina, but across the world. Clinical research organizations, or CROs, support the drug development work that life sciences companies do, helping to move therapies from idea...
EDUCATION
WRAL

The biopharma, clinical research and diagnostic ecosystem: how the intersecting industries are active in the Triangle

This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. Across North Carolina, life sciences companies of all sizes are working on research with global impacts. In moving that research along, the help of contract research organizations, or CROs, is invaluable. "North Carolina really shines in life sciences product development. You have...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ucsf.edu

Welcome Nora Franco, Clinical Research Librarian

I am pleased to announce that Nora Franco has been appointed Clinical Research Librarian, liaison to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. She holds a BA from Sul Ross State University and an MLIS from the University of North Texas. For the past two years, Nora has served in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rit.edu

NTID PLAY Lab initiates new research on cognitive development in infants and children

A new research lab, sponsored by Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf, will soon open to help scientists learn more about cognition, language, and perception in infants and young children. NTID’s PLAY (Perception, Language, and Attention in Youth) Lab, which officially opens on the campus of...
SCIENCE
securitymagazine.com

University of Maryland and DoD open security research lab

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the University of Maryland (UMD) have jointly opened the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) on the College Park campus. Located in the University of Maryland’s Discovery District, ARLIS is one of 14 designated Department of Defense University Affiliated Research Centers...
COLLEGES
seaislenews.com

Hanid Audish of Encompass Clinical Research on a Promising RSV Vaccine Study

Dr. Hanid Audish is the Director and Principal Investigator at Encompass Clinical Research. Below Dr. Audish reports on how a new study sponsored by Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. is testing a potential vaccination method for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The study is currently in Phase 3, which will involve a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled test of the vaccine. Recruitment for the test groups is still underway but may change the landscape of respiratory illness, especially among older adults.
SCIENCE
Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

