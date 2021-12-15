ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Dream Job Alert! Tweed Valley MTB Roles

By Hannah Dobson
singletrackworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re wondering whether you’re doing a pointless job, maybe you need a change of scene, maybe you missed out on the National Beaver Officer role, or maybe you just want to move to somewhere with trails on your doorstep, then these two jobs are surely going to be of...

singletrackworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
singletrackworld.com

Singletrack MegaSack Countdown Day 12 – Dynaplug Megapill

Today’s prize is not just useful, it’s also a tactile please to hold. Fondle it like a giant worry bead, or put it to good use on the trail – it’s the Dynaplug Megapill. Dynaplug Megapill. Price: £59.99. From: Freewheel. This made in the USA...
singletrackworld.com

FGF 579 – The Case of the Pie Case Mystery Edition

For the last few weeks, thanks to a blocked gutter, anyone venturing into Singletrack Towers had to make their way through a waterfall. Not so much a nice Timotei advert, more like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle access tunnel. It finally stopped being wild, windy and wet for long enough for Hannah climb up a ladder (held securely in place by Charlie, in some sort of corporate trust development game) and investigate what was blocking the guttering. Careful exploration of the top of the gutter revealed the expected leaves, but what lay beneath? What had caused the leaves to sit atop the downspout? The answer revealed itself, and there could be none more Todmorden: a foil pie case.
SHOPPING
singletrackworld.com

New Specialized Levo Alloy and Levo Comp Carbon

The success of Specialized electric mountain bikes has made the Levo almost like the Hoover of e-MTBs. A Spesh Levo is what people think of when someone’s talking about e-bikes. They are e-biquitous, you could say. Some would say that they deserve to be. Specialized has arguably done more...
BICYCLES
TheConversationAU

Instead of putting more massive trucks on our roads, we need to invest in our rail network

In recent years, the Victoria and New South Wales governments have both unveiled strategies to move more freight across the country by rail and ease the increasing pressure of goods moving through the two largest container ports. The reality is, however, the numbers of containers coming and going by rail to the Port of Melbourne and Sydney’s Port Botany have been going backwards. More massive trucks on Victoria’s highways The Port of Melbourne moves more containers than any other port in Australia. In 2020-21, 3.3 million containers passed through the port, a 30% increase from ten years ago. Over this time, the...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtb#Dream Job#Tweed#The Scottish Borders
singletrackworld.com

Singletrack MegaSack Countdown Day 17 – EVOC Hip Pack

If you are all about riding with loads of kit stuffed into a surprisingly small and yet spacious space all while keeping your back well ventilated and as sweat free as possible then you are in luck. Evoc Hip Pack Pro 3L & 1.5L Bladder. Price: £109.99. From: Zyro.
BICYCLES
singletrackworld.com

Singletrack MegaSack Countdown Day 16 – Hiplok Bundle

Today we give you the chance to help tidy up your bikes around the house and secure them from light fingered types. Price: Jaw Compact Universal Bike £19.99 & Z Lok £19.99. The Hiplok Jaw allows you to store your bike vertically against the wall – nice and space efficient. It is adjustable and will fit tyre sizes between 20mm – 75mm. The Hiplok Z Lok is a small cable-tie style lock you can use to keep accessories like helmets safely secured on your bike when nipping in to a cafe out on a ride.
BICYCLES
singletrackworld.com

Singletrack MegaSack Countdown Day 15 – SKS Bundle

Day 15 brings the chance to winterise your ride and have a pocket of mighty inflation power with a bundle of goodies from SKS. Price: Airbuster £23.99. Mudrocker Front £29.99, Mudrocker Rear £34.99. From: Zyro. This is a great practical bundle to keep you moving when the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy