'The Voice' season 21 winner revealed!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd the winner of The Voice season 21 is...Girl Named Tom!. Tuesday's finale crowned the group from Ohio -- consisting of Liechty siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20 -- as the season's winners, making The Voice history as the first non-solo act to win the singing competition. This also...

