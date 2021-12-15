'The Voice' season 21 winner revealed!

Let’s give it up one more time for The Voice season 21 winner, Girl Named Tom. On Tuesday night, the season 21 finale of the hit NBC singing competition series came to an exhilarating end when the Liechty siblings — Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20 — of Kelly Clarkson's team were crowned the champions. The highly anticipated moment happened after guest performers graced the stage, including Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran. After weeks of competing, the band earned more votes than their fellow finalists Hailey Mia (Team Kelly), Paris Winningham (Team Blake), Wendy Moten (Team Blake) and Jershika Maple (Team Legend). Their victory marks the first-ever non-solo act to win the show.
