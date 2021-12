After their big win, Girl Named Tom thank their fans for their support in a sweet letter. The trio just made “The Voice” history. The results are in, and Girl Named Tom is your Season 21 winner of “The Voice.” I myself am really excited about this news, especially after watching each of their performances this season. They are the very first trio (and siblings, for that matter) to win the singing competition. This also gives Kelly Clarkson her fourth win as their coach.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO