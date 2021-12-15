ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway rider pushed onto tracks by stranger at Brooklyn station, suffers spinal fractures

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – A stranger followed a man off a subway train and then pushed him onto the tracks at a Brooklyn station, leaving the victim hospitalized with multiple fractures to his ribs and spine, police said Wednesday.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect they’re searching for in Saturday morning’s assault.

Police said the 45-year-old victim got off a northbound 4 train at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center station, where he was followed by the other man.

The man grabbed the victim and pushed him onto the southbound train tracks before fleeing the scene, police said. No train was arriving at the time.

EMS responded and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. Police said he suffered multiple rib and spinal fractures.

On Tuesday, police said they were searching for another suspect in a separate, unprovoked subway push at the same station on Monday morning.

Photo credit NYPD

Ryan Lambie
4d ago

That dude clearly looks sick. Mental illness is only a problem when the sick gets to roam the city, freely. Keep these people in a ward, receiving needed medication.

Gregory Davis
4d ago

I see a bunch of Cops in the train station right near the token booth and I see so many people, teens, kids some carrying bags, carts enter through the gate and the Cops don't confront them all. Most of these Cops be talking on their cell phones. And these be at huge stations in Manhattan like at 125th st A, D, B and C lines.

