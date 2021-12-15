Portsmouth City Council tables vote on controversial city attorney candidate during heated meeting

The Portsmouth City Council voted Tuesday to delay the hiring of a new city attorney and re-post the job to seek more applicants as some council members raised concern about the lead candidate’s qualifications and background.

The 5-2 vote for the delay came after a heavy citizen turnout — with dozens of people signed up to address the issue.

But just before the public speakers came to the podium, Councilman Paul J. Battle said he wanted to put the “very intense” matter on hold for the holiday season.

“This is Christmastime, and all of us should be filled with joy and laughter,” Battle said. “Because of the tension this has caused, I don’t want dirt thrown on people ... Don’t do that to each other. Let’s enjoy one another and let this tension go. Please, I’m asking that we not do that.”

Battle made a motion to reopen the position and continue the interview process.

Mayor Shannon E. Glover and council members William E. Moody Jr., Lisa Lucas-Burke and Christopher L. Woodward voted in favor of putting the decision on hold, while council members De’Andre A. Barnes and Mark M. Whitaker voted to push forward with the hiring.

The vote to delay — and to advertise for 60 more days a job that’s sat open for a year — postponed a hire that Glover said Monday most council members had appeared poised to approve.

The lead candidate’s name did not appear on Tuesday’s agenda, and city officials declined to provide it, but a source confirmed Tuesday to The Virginian-Pilot it is Herman C. Smith III, a Norfolk-based lawyer.

WAVY-TV first reported Smith as the city attorney candidate this week. His name and information about his background also spread on social media.

Though the meeting moved to other topics, the rift over the city attorney candidate spurred several heated comments from council members throughout the evening.

Barnes — Smith’s biggest booster on the board — criticized Glover and Moody for leading the charge against the appointment.

“I do want the citizens to understand the significance of what happened,” he said. “We have children get shot every day in the city ... But we have Mayor Glover and Councilman Moody, who are more concerned about who we have as our attorney than our babies getting shot in the head.”

“You’re a liar!” a man in the audience called out, as others in the crowd began to boo. The outburst required Glover to request order in the council chambers before the meeting could continue.

“This was a difficult week,” Glover said. “It was a difficult week because I will not support any candidate that is unqualified or unfit to serve as our city attorney.”

“The majority — let me be clear — the majority of my colleagues believe that it is acceptable to disregard facts and sound judgment.”

Glover told the Pilot that he, Moody and Lucas-Burke opposed the hiring, while the other four council members “boycotted” a meeting in early December to address their concerns.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Glover said Barnes took part in the council’s interview of the candidate a few weeks ago. Earlier that day, Glover said, the candidate represented Barnes in a personal court case.

“There was no mention of any conflict,” Glover said, adding that lawyers “have an ethical and professional duty to disclose any appearance of potential conflicts.”

Moody then chimed in, calling Barnes’ earlier comments about Glover and Moody “as low as I’ve seen.”

“It’s disgraceful and demeaning to insinuate that people sitting on this dais are indifferent to people being killed in our city, and it’s simply not true,” Moody said, adding he has lost friends to gun violence. “ If you are a man of honor, I suggest that you apologize.”

“I don’t apologize,” Barnes retorted. “As I said before, this man wrote a speech about the lawyer, but hasn’t wrote one speech about our kids getting shot in the street.”

Councilmembers did not refer to the city attorney candidate by name during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Moody told The Pilot that the other finalist is Interim City Attorney Burle Stromberg, who recused himself from the council’s discussion on the issue Tuesday, citing a conflict of interest. Stromberg asked a deputy to sit on the dais instead.

A review of court and Virginia State Bar records shows that Smith has faced criminal charges and reprimands over the years.

Smith was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice in 2012 for a rant outside a Norfolk courtroom hallway in which he called out one of his client’s co-defendants in a robbery case for cooperating with prosecutors, according to Pilot archives.

“He a snitch, go out there and tell everybody he a snitch,” Smith said in part, according to a transcript his conversation from a Virginia State Bar complaint over the issue. “Let everybody in Young’s Park know he a snitch.”

Smith later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of contempt of court and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended, on the misdemeanor.

Online court records indicate that Smith has been convicted of misdemeanor contempt of court at least twice in recent years for not showing up for his cases. He was found guilty of contempt in Chesapeake in May, landing a 90-day suspended jail term. He was also convicted of contempt in Virginia Beach in 2018, paying $376 in fines and costs.

While the Virginia State Bar dismissed a misconduct case over the 2012 snitch rant, the bar handed down a public reprimand against Smith for failing to keep clients properly informed of cases. He’s also listed as a lawyer who doesn’t carry malpractice insurance.

Smith did not return a phone call seeking comment this week.

Several residents said after the meeting that they were glad the matter was tabled.

“That was a pretty masterful stroke of resolving the issue without having a lot of people have to talk about it,” said resident Harry Taylor after the meeting. “It kind of defused the situation there.”

