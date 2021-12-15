ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJ88T_0dNQFLfd00

The Seattle Kraken (10-15-3) visit the Anaheim Ducks (16-9-5) Wednesday at Honda Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Kraken vs. Ducks odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Kraken picked up a 3-1 win on the road against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, and now have the quick turnaround with no rest. In the early days of the franchise, Seattle is 1-2 in the second end of a back-to-back set so far.

The Ducks roughed up Seattle 7-4 Nov. 11 in the first-ever meeting at Climate Pledge Arena. The Ducks have won three of their past four games overall, and have just one loss in regulation across the previous eight games dating back to Nov. 28.

Kraken at Ducks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 5:33 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Kraken +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Ducks -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kraken +1.5 (-205) | Ducks -1.5 (+155)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 5.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Watch: ESPN+ has become a must-have for hockey fans. Get access to more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games, 75 weekly national games, and more all season. Sign up for ESPN+ now!

Kraken at Ducks projected goalies

Philipp Grubauer (7-11-3, 3.25 GAA, .884 SV%) vs. Anthony Stolarz (5-2-1, 2.26 GAA, .930 SV%, 2 SO)

Grubauer hasn’t won in his last three starts, and he has allowed 3 or more goals in each of his past six appearances. He was also in the crease for the Nov. 11 loss against the Ducks, coughing up 5 goals on 34 shots.

Stolarz has allowed just 2 goals across his past two starts and three appearances over 142:10, and he has won five straight starts dating back to Nov. 5.

Kraken at Ducks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Ducks 3, Kraken 1

The DUCKS (-155) are a decent play as moderate favorites as the Kraken face the quick turnaround after a solid 3-1 win in San Jose. Seattle has never won back-to-back games in a two-day span, and it’s not going to happen on this night, either.

The DUCKS -1.5 (+155) is worth a small-unit play at this price. The Kraken are flying high after a win Tuesday. But we’ll see a Seattle team with heavy legs facing a suffocating defense and solid goaltending.

UNDER 5.5 (+100) is the play. The Kraken have averaged just 2.0 goals per game across the past four outings. The Ducks have scored 7 goals while allowing 4 in the previous four outings, hitting the Under in each contest. Look for a defensive battle in SoCal.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philipp Grubauer
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
markerzone.com

SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ats#The Anaheim Ducks#The San Jose Sharks#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Espn#Gaa#Sv
The Nebraska City News Press

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Celtics (13-13) wrap up their Western Conference road trip Friday when they face the Phoenix Suns (20-4). Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Celtics...
TWITTER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Destin Log

Baylor at Oregon odds, picks and prediction

The No. 1 Baylor Bears (9-0) and Oregon Ducks (6-5) meet Saturday at the Matthew Knight Center in Eugene, Ore. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Baylor vs. Oregon odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. The Bears...
OREGON STATE
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden's Hot Take: Evan Rodrigues deserves to stay on Penguins' top line

Pascal Dupuis was a nondescript talent before playing on a line with Sidney Crosby. Skating with Crosby made him a legit top-six winger. Chris Kunitz was average before playing on a line with Crosby. Skating with Crosby turned Kunitz into a first-team NHL All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. Crosby can’t...
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

52K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy