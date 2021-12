The first major court challenge to the Michigan redistricting commission’s practices has nothing to do with the content of their draft political maps. A case currently before the Michigan Supreme Court brought by The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association is calling into question the commission’s decision to meet in closed session in October and keep several legal memos confidential under the guise of attorney-client privilege.

