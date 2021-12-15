ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Acting lessons for EE cast

By grangehill1 Posts:
digitalspy.com
 5 days ago

With the arrival of a new LP it would be great if they could find the time in the schedule to do acting workshops with the cast. The pace of the schedule means that the director literally only directs shots and doesn’t spend any time with actors on their performance. I...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Popular characters you don't like (EE)

I'm not sure if a thread about this has already been made, so if so, my apologies!. But I was merely interested in your opinions on this. Personally, I can't see what the fuss is about Janine - the actor is way too panto with her expressions and general behaviour, not believable at all. Also the character seems to be just a joke attempting poorly executed schemes, one after another. I never saw Janine in her previous stints so I'm guessing my view of her is affected by that.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Why Have TPTB done 360s on Liam & Peter?

Probably the two most unpopular and disliked characters on the Show for me right now. Appalling writing or bad casting whatever it is these two characters need to go. Liam - This version of Liam is appalling, badly written, bad acting, awful personality, none of the old Liam is there. Pointless return for me.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Will Rose create history this evening?

By becoming the first person with a disability to win a reality tv show in the UK? I think that she will, and will show people with other disabilities what can be achieved. Maybe, though AJ was my winner. Maybe, though AJ was my winner. Mine too, but was realistic...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia Dean
Person
Charlie Brooks
Person
Natalie Cassidy
digitalspy.com

Actor leaving Emmerdale?

Https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/19/emmerdale-star-aaron-anthony-quits-over-race-row-15793023/. I know that we dont know all the details what happened but...i cant help thinking that Emmerdale are protecting the two main"stars" involved here by not telling the public what actually happened. This situation is an absolute mess. I commend him for sticking to his guns though. It’s a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rose Ayling-Ellis Wins ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ Becoming Series’ First Deaf Champion

Series 19 of British dance competition series “Strictly Come Dancing” has its winner. Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis became the first deaf contestant ever to be crowned the series’ winner on Saturday night. Along with her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice, she beat out competitors including chef and 2012 winner of “The Great British Bake Off” John Whaite and television presenter AJ Odudu, who exited the competition on Friday after injuring her ankle. Saturday’s win was also the first for Pernice, who has danced on the show since 2015 and made it to the final stage in 2015, 2017 and 2018 with partners...
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

The Girl Before star reacts to episode two twist and teases more to come

The Girl Before spoilers follow. Gugu Mbatha-Raw has delved into psychological thriller The Girl Before's latest twist for her character Jane. In the limited series, the Loki star plays a PR executive who gets the chance to move into a beautifully designed home. Provided she agrees to abide by its architect's (David Oyelowo) strict rules.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Emma Watson Movie Leaving Netflix in January

While Emma Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, she has some other noteworthy acting credits under her belt as well. One of the most prestigious films she acted in was Sofia Coppola's The Bling Ring, which was a fictional account of real events surrounding a series of robberies in Los Angeles in the 2000s. If you missed the 2013 drama, be sure to catch it before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 17.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Film Star
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory star's new movie adds Scandal and Scream actors

The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar's new movie The Storied Life of AJ Fikry has added two more big names to its cast, with Scream's David Arquette and Scandal actor Scott Foley both joining. Deadline reports that the pair will join the previously announced Nayyar, as well as Pretty...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
The Guardian

TV tonight: Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as two killers on the run

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis are perfectly cast as seemingly ordinary, if ever so slightly creepy, Susan and Christopher Edwards – who are also two killers on the run. Based on a murky true story, this four-part dark comedy picks up in France, where Christopher calls his stepmother to confess there are two bodies buried in the garden of their old house back in the UK. As police dig up the remains, the Edwards – now penniless and haunted – board a train to St Pancras unaware of what’s waiting for them. Hollie Richardson.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley lands next lead movie role

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley is set to produce and star in Sometimes I Think About Dying, an upcoming indie drama that has already wrapped production. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie – which finished filming in Oregon recently – follows Fran, a young woman who can't stop contemplating her own mortality. In fact, she kind of likes doing it, it brings excitement and drama to her otherwise humdrum life.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Believe!! The Cast of 'Ted Lasso' Rings in Some Holiday Cheer and Toheeb Jimoh's FIRST Acting Award Win!

Have yourself a very Lasso holiday! The cast of Ted Lasso gathered together for a holiday party over the weekend, and the one-and-only Sam Obysania, Toheeb Jimoh, posted this amazing picture to his Instagram. In a show all about kindness and mental health, it is amazing to see all of them gathered together, truly enjoying each other's company. He captioned the photo with a series of hearts and #tedlasso, which is exactly how this photo has left us all feeling. Iconic cast members Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Cristo Fernandez, and, of course, Toheeb Jimoh. This warm picture full of smiling faces leads us to ask the important question: how do we get an invite to this party?
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Do any of them stay friends after the show?

When each couple leave they always say friends for life and all that, yet next year the pro has a new partner. Do any of them still actually see each other or indeed do the celebs keep dancing i wonder?. Only the other day Katya said that Ed Balls was...
RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

If you could bring back any EastEnders character for 2022 who would it be?

With a new producer coming into EastEnders, we could possibly see some familiar faces coming back to the square next year. A good return is so exciting, especially when the character hasn’t appeared for a long time. My personal favourites were Melanie Owen, Lisa Fowler, Ruby Allen, Mandy Salter and Sharon Watts’s 2001 return.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenzie Davis on ‘Station Eleven,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ and Furiosa Dreams

Mackenzie Davis hadn’t started shooting yet when the coronavirus pandemic upended Station Eleven, her new post-apocalyptic miniseries about a world-changing flu pandemic. Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel and adapted for television by The Leftovers writer Patrick Somerville, HBO Max’s Station Eleven tells the story of Kirsten (Davis), a former child actor who’s now the star of a traveling theater troupe in 2040. The series’ dual narrative also explores civilization’s collapse through the eyes of young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) in 2020 and how she ended up joining the “Traveling Symphony.” When the series shut down production in March 2020 like...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Kelly Clarkson’s 2021 net worth may come as a shock to fans. While she no longer has the pop career she once had, she’s still making money to this day. Kelly is best known as the winner of Season 1 of American Idol. However, she’s been able to secure her own bag thanks to her successful television career.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy