Guram Gvasalia Is Now the Creative Director of Vetements

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVetements has officially announced that Guram Gvasalia, previously its CEO, is now the brand’s creative director. Prior to Guram’s appointment, his brother Demna — whom he founded the disruptive label with back in 2014 — was in charge of design. Together, the duo took over streetwear and luxury fashion with their...

