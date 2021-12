Nico Rosberg expects his former Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton to be back on the grid to challenge Max Verstappen for the title once again in 2022.Team principal Toto Wolff admitted he and Hamilton felt “disillusioned” after the seven-time world champion lost out to Max Verstappen on the very last lap of the season in the finale at Abu Dhabi, after a late safety car restarted handled in controversial and unprecedented circumstances by FIA Race Director Michael Masi.Wolff’s comments, which came in his first public appearance since the conclusion of the race at Yas Marina, led to speculation...

