Lady Saints suffer first loss of season

FAYETTEVILLE — The lady Saints of Scotland Christian Academy took their unblemished record on the road Tuesday, but were handed their first loss by Fayetteville Christian Academy, 62-40.

The Lady Warriors opened the game with a 15-8 run through the first quarter, then extended the lead with an 18-14 advantage in the second stanza to take a 33-22 lead into halftime.

Scotland Christian battled in the third quarter, but came up on the short end of a 14-10 period and went into the fourth frame trailing by a 47-32 margin.

That final quarter was nearly a mirror image of the first frame, as Fayetteville won the period, 15-8, to seal the win.

The Lady Saints are now 5-1.