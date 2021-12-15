We are seeing a clear and cold start to the day on the Western Slope. The clear skies will stick around for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than our averages, as most of the region will break into the lower 40s this afternoon. As we turn to the overnight hours a little more cloud cover will move in causing tomorrow morning to be ever so slightly warmer. We will continue to slowly warm up over the next few days until the next round of winter weather moves in to close out the week. An upper level trough will drive southerly flow forcing scattered rain and snow showers into the Western Slope late Thursday into Friday. Chances for unsettled weather will continue for Christmas and Sunday, but most of the active weather will happen on Thursday and Friday.

