ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
westernslopenow.com

December 20th Forecast First

We are seeing a clear and cold start to the day on the Western Slope. The clear skies will stick around for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than our averages, as most of the region will break into the lower 40s this afternoon. As we turn to the overnight hours a little more cloud cover will move in causing tomorrow morning to be ever so slightly warmer. We will continue to slowly warm up over the next few days until the next round of winter weather moves in to close out the week. An upper level trough will drive southerly flow forcing scattered rain and snow showers into the Western Slope late Thursday into Friday. Chances for unsettled weather will continue for Christmas and Sunday, but most of the active weather will happen on Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snowflakes

Our anchors look back at the best of times. It will only squeeze out a few flurries and light snow showers. Mr. Grinch, Die Hard, It's a Wonderful Life. The anchors reminisce on their favorite presents.
ENVIRONMENT
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 12/20AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A low pressure system is digging across north Texas this morning, producing mostly light rainfall with some snow mixing in. This is due to the temperatures being close to the 32 degree mark. The majority of the rain will stay south (more impacting those near Dallas) but current radar does snow a rain/snow mix near Jefferson and Montague counties. We are seeing cloud cover area wide this morning but this will all taper off as the day goes on, leaving us with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s for southwest Oklahoma with those south of the Red River seeing upper 50s to low 60s. Light south to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.
LAWTON, OK
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Staying cold to start the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Sunday evening! A strong cold front passed through this morning. It brought us widespread rain for much of the day and plummeting temperatures. We picked up around 1" of rainfall. Enough to help out our drought a little bit. Rain is coming to...
ENVIRONMENT
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy