Movies

Mrs. Doubtfire has been adapted into a Broadway musical. Hear from the actor playing the iconic role

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Mrs. Doubtfire, a beloved movie starring the late Robin Williams, has been adapted into a Broadway musical.

Rob McClure's costumes give the character a familiar look, but he is creating a new Mrs. Doubtfire in a musical for the Broadway stage after growing up a big fan of the movie.

“But, of course, it comes with pressure, right, because you're meeting an expectation, and a beloved one and a cherished one,” says McClure. “Robin Williams is one of my biggest heroes in the world.”

The stage adaptation follows the film's storyline -- an out of work actor named Danial Hillard disguises himself as a nanny in his former home, determined to spend more time with his children following his divorce.

“Anyone at home would go this is insane. this would never happen,” says McClure. “The only way they buy it is if they buy that this man is so desperate to be with his kids that he'll do anything ."

Becoming that believable character, McClure says, came with countless challenges.

“And the next thing you know you're having fittings, and sculpts for prosthetics, and you're getting fitted for teeth that are not your own and now you're trying to speak in a Scottish accent with teeth that are not your own,” says McClure.

Mrs. Doubtfire opened Dec. 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre -- a long-delayed opening. In March of last year, the musical had gotten through just three previews when the pandemic shut down Broadway.

“And getting to turn out to an audience after 19 months of hell and tell them they're going to be alright, is such a huge gift,” says McClure.

Mrs. Doubtfire has canceled several performances in the past few days due to positive COVID-19 tests within the company, but hopes to resume on Thursday.

Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
New York Post

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ review: Bringing the movie to Broadway was a huge mistake

Call “Nanny 911.” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the new musical that opened Sunday night on Broadway, needs urgent assistance. Why has a movie that was never anything more than a ridiculous star vehicle for the late Robin Williams’ comedic talents been dragged onstage almost 30 years later without him? Partly as a star vehicle for Broadway favorite Rob McClure, who now plays Doubtfire, a k a Daniel.
Deadline

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Broadway Review: What A Drag It Is When A Premise Gets Old

Barely 15 minutes of Mrs. Doubtfire has passed before the wife of the manic, cloying man-child at the center of the developing farce demands a divorce, and we can only puzzle over what took her so long. Granted, the wife is no prize either, a humorless, uptight career woman caricature rarely seen these days outside Lifetime holiday TV-movies. How she and so many other dated and tired tropes from a dated and tired 1993 movie made it past so many talented Broadway creators through so many years of stage development is a mystery more interesting than anything that shouts itself into...
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance After Audience Seated; ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, ‘MJ’, ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Tina’ Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

UPDATED with latest cancellations: The audience at tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled due to a positive Covid test result within the company. The result apparently had been received just prior to curtain. The audience was ushered out of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Producers are expected to announce an updated schedule performance Friday. The cancellation was just the latest — though certainly the most dramatic — in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, the musical of Alanis Morissette songs at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, has...
broadwaynews.com

Review: ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ does not leap from screen to stage

As the title character in the musical “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the superlative performer Rob McClure tears around the stage like a human tornado. In the role made famous by the inimitable Robin Williams, McClure manages to evoke that actor’s comic genius while forging his own dizzying path into the role. Yes, his voice box is a veritable Spotify of mimicry — playlist including a creditable Donald Trump — as was Williams’s. But McClure is also a fine singer, a nimble dancer (even in the Doubtfire getup) and an actor who captures the character’s antic humor as well as his yearning paternal warmth.
arcamax.com

Review: 'Mrs. Doubtfire' on Broadway is a family-friendly gagfest

The idea of bringing families together, of reminding them that love and tolerance will see them through their problems, has to remain a key Broadway mission. Especially at the holidays. Especially when we’re all so battered by this persistent pandemic. Heck, comforting familial restoration is a public service right now....
Chicago Tribune

‘Downton Abbey’ actor known as Mrs. Patmore to star in Chicago play and Mike Birbiglia will bring a new show to Steppenwolf Theatre

Lesley Nicol, the British actor best known for playing the gruff but beloved cook Mrs. Patmore on the TV and movie franchise “Downton Abbey,” will bring her live, autobiographical show to Chicago’s Greenhouse Theater in March 2022. Penned by Nicol with original songs by the composer and musician Mark Mueller, the show is titled “How the Hell Did I Get Here?” and covers the performer’s ...
TheWrap

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Broadway Review: Rob McClure Channels Robin Williams

In the 1993 movie “Mrs. Doubtfire,” you feel sorry for Robin Williams because he loves his kids so much that he dresses up like an old Scottish nanny to be with them. In the new Broadway musical based on that modern classic, you feel sorry for Rob McClure because he not only has to wear a rubbery face-and-neck mask but a heavy wool sweater and skirt over a big fat body suit made out of polyurethane or God-only-knows-what. It’s especially cumbersome when McClure replicates the restaurant scene from the movie where his Daniel character must go in and out of disguise to eat dinner with his family at one table and his prospective boss at another. In the movie, it’s funny. On stage, it’s just laborious and, yes, painful to watch McClure work so hard, tearing in and out of all that plastic over and over again.
imdb.com

Could There Be a Mrs. Doubtfire Sequel? Director Chris Columbus Says...

There's no doubt about it: A sequel to the beloved film Mrs. Doubtfire is off the table. On Monday, Dec. 6, the film's director, Chris Columbus, attended the Sf Film Awards in San Francisco and shared that it would be "impossible" to develop a sequel without the "one-of-a-kind" Robin Williams in the lead role. "It's impossible. It's just impossible," he told Sf Gate. "I just was reading a lot of reviews, ironically, today about the Broadway show. And this guy who's playing him is supposedly very energetic and phenomenal. But he's no Robin." However, Columbus revealed that a sequel to the film very nearly...
Broadway.com

See Sweet Snaps from the Broadway Opening of Mrs. Doubtfire, Starring Rob McClure

"Mrs. Doubtfire" stars Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese & Analise Scarpaci. Mrs. Doubtfire officially opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on December 5. The cast, including Rob McClure, Jenn Gambatese, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, J. Harrison Ghee and Brad Oscar, got gussied up and celebrated at Cipriani. Take a look at the fun photos from opening night below, and catch Mrs. Doubtfire at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre!
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Off-Broadway musical adaptation of ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ at Atlantic Theater Company combines hilarious dark comedy with a meaningful message

Virgil’s ancient Roman maxim “tempus fugit” is nowhere more apparent than in the life of New Jersey teenager Kimberly Levaco in 1999. Afflicted with a rare genetic disorder that causes her body to age at four-and-a-half times the normal rate, she is just turning sixteen, but looks like a 72-year-old. Her time is flying by, and this milestone birthday marks the average life expectancy for someone with her incurable condition.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

