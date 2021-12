Less people are being diagnosed with cancer as a result of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in healthcare facilities, according to a new study. Researchers from the Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System and the University of Maryland School of Medicine examined data from more than nine million U.S. veterans at over 1,200 Veteran Affairs medical facilities. The group found that clinical procedures that help detect cancer such as colonoscopies, prostate biopsies, CT scans, and cystoscopies had declined by significant amounts near the start of the pandemic. For example, the average of colonoscopies and prostate biopsies decreased by 45 percent and 29 percent, compared to 2019.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO