Avoid These Foods to Prevent a Leaky Gut

Your gut is at the baseline for your overall health. If your gut isn’t working the way it should, everything from your digestion to your skin, and even your mood, will take a hit. The best way to promote a healthy gut is through your diet. Eating lots of gut friendly foods is a longterm investment into your health, so that you can feel your best as you age. “When I think about promoting good digestion, at any age, but most importantly, as we age, I think of whole plant based foods, preferably organic, or free from pesticides,” says Janet Verney, an Advanced Gut Health Course moderator at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and founder of ROOTS2Wellness, “These little morsels are full of life’s energy from the sun and in turn, give us all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients we need to keep us active and strong through life!” We asked different health experts what foods you should be eating to reset your gut health now and feel better for years to come.

