Popeyes Brand Enters France In Partnership With Napaqaro

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) quick-service restaurant brand, Popeyes, has signed an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with French restaurant group, napaqaro, to develop...

PARIS – Popeyes, a unit of Restaurant Brands International, announced an exclusive master franchise and development agreement to develop the Popeyes brand in France and Monaco with leading French restaurant group, napaqaro. The partnership between napaqaro and RBI complements napaqaro’s portfolio of foodservice platforms which includes casual dining (Buffalo...
Popeyes signs master franchise agreement for France, Monaco

Popeyes has inked a deal with French restaurant group napaqaro to develop and grow the chicken brand in France and Monaco over the coming years, according to a press release. "We're delighted to announce this landmark agreement for Popeyes and can't wait to introduce our iconic chicken to France, one of the largest QSR markets in the world." David Shear, president RBI International, parent company of Popeyes, said in the release. "This is another significant step in Popeyes' European journey and follows successful entries into Spain and most recently the UK. Today's announcement demonstrates our ability to partner with leading institutional investors who have backed best-in-class local operators."
A Popeyes in France? Chain to open hundreds of locations in upcoming years

Popeyes has signed a deal with a French restaurant group and plans to open hundreds of fried chicken locations across France in upcoming years. The company announced an agreement with napaqaro, a leading French restaurant group. It comes on the heels of Popeyes' recent entry into Spain and the United Kingdom. When Popeyes opened a location in East London in late November, it drew international attention, with reports of people standing in lines for two or three hours.
Popeyes Reveals Aggressive Growth Plan for France

Today, the Popeyes brand and leading French restaurant group, napaqaro, announced an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement to develop and grow the Popeyes brand in France and Monaco, with plans to open hundreds of restaurants across multiple formats over the coming years. French guests can soon look forward to...
