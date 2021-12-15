ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves Take Cash, Liquor Bottles From North Side Liquor Stores Overnight

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a string of smash and grab liquor store burglaries that took place on the North Side early Wednesday morning.

In Lakeview in the 3600 block of North Ashland Avenue at about 1:35 a.m., three offenders shattered the glass front door of a business, police said. There was a security gate behind the glass doors, so the offenders were unable to enter the store to take anything.

In Rogers Park, two offenders pried away a security gate and shattered the glass front door at a liquor store in the 6600 block of North Clark Street at about 1:53 a.m. They entered the business and took merchandise and cash, police said.

In Ravenswood, two men broke the front glass door of a liquor store in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue at about 2:32 a.m. and the front glass door of a store in the 1900 block of West Lawrence Avenue at about 2:40 a.m. At both locations, the men took the cash register and an unknown amount of cash. At the Damen store they also took liquor bottles, police said.

Police wouldn’t confirm Wednesday morning if the incidents were related and said the incidents remain under investigation.

