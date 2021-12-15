ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GUIDE: Today is Boost NJ Day. Here are locations where doses are possible

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Make a plan to get your booster shot -- today is Boost NJ Day!

Today marks the anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccinations administered in New Jersey.

All clinics listed have walk-in availability. You can also find an appointment HERE .

For a full list, click HERE .

