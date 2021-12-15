GUIDE: Today is Boost NJ Day. Here are locations where doses are possible

Related
New Jersey data shows 47 new COVID-19 outbreaks; parents be alert
New Jersey schools aren't immune from the COVID-19 spike.
Long Island has highest COVID-19 positivity in the state at 9.32%
The rising cases has created a tough decision for families who must decide if or how they gather for the holidays.
Hoboken officials hope to make COVID-19 testing easier as demand increases
The City of Hoboken has acknowledged the difficulty for residents to get their tests.
Long Island logs state's highest seven-day positivity rate at 9.32%
Nassau and Suffolk reported 3,973 new cases on Sunday.
Walk-in testing for COVID-19 available Mondays and Thursdays at Kean University
Amid the spike in cases, some counties and cities in New Jersey are encouraging people to get a COVID-19 test before Christmas.
COVID numbers continue to rise across New York and the Mid-Hudson region
The total number of COVID-19 cases in New York is now more than 22,000.
COVID cases climb in NY, begins to hit the Hudson Valley hard
Friday saw a record-setting day as more than 21,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus. That's the most single-day cases recorded in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
2 new pop-up sites open on Long Island for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
In Suffolk, the First Baptist Church of Riverhead will be hosting a vaccination site from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Report of pharmacy worker walkout circulates on social media
A report being circulated online says retail chain pharmacy workers are planning to walk off the job on Monday.
Holiday travel surges despite growth in COVID-19 cases
The TSA reported screening more than two million passengers for the third straight day Sunday.
Latest COVID spike isn't swamping NYC hospitals like before; another 22,000 test positive in state
The state reported Saturday that nearly 22,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday - eclipsing the previous day's mark for the highest single-day total for new cases since testing became widely available. More than half of the positive results were in the city.
Demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccination boosters increase before the holidays
People working for the pop-up clinic in Veteran's Park in Norwalk say they started seeing an uptick in testing after Thanksgiving, and has is on the rise heading into the holidays.
Holiday shoppers search for last-minute gifts amid spiking COVID cases
The Mall at Bay Plaza in the Bronx is requiring people to wear their masks while inside. Some businesses are limiting the number of people allowed inside, forcing lines to extend outside of the stores.
Candy cane shortage reported due to low peppermint harvest, supply chain issues
The announcement comes as another result of the supply chain issues that have been a problem for months in the country.
COVID-19 cases surge, NYC to introduce more testing sites
As COVID-19 cases continue to break records, News 12 discusses what NYC is doing to combat high infection rates and long waits to get tested.
Power & Politics: Westchester’s 2022 budget, COVID-19 and mask mandates
On this week’s Power & Politics, Scott McGee is joined by political analyst Bill Serratore to break down a busy week in Hudson Valley politics.
‘Christmas Miracles’ - Angels of Long Island let families pick up free gifts in Patchogue
The nonprofit organization Angels of Long Island aims to help make the holidays brighter for Long Islanders this season.
Nearly 22,000 COVID-19 cases reported in New York Friday; NYC feels impact of surge
Gov. Kathy Hochul said nearly 22,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout New York on Friday— the highest number seen on a single day since the start of the pandemic.
Mayor says omicron will be 'fast and temporary phenomenon' as NY sets new case record
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the omicron variant is a "fast and temporary phenomenon" and that his team predicts an even bigger surge in cases over the next few weeks, but those numbers are expected to dissipate after the holidays.
NYC public libraries host mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children
The New York City Public Library has partnered up with Test & Trace Corps to host mobile vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11 at more than a dozen city libraries.
