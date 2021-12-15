ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Change of venue hearing today for Fort Worth Officer accused in 2019 Atatiana Jefferson killing

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLPVN_0dNQ9KtH00

More than two years after a Fort Worth police officer shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, a judge could decide today whether the trial should be moved out of Tarrant County.

Now fired officer Aaron Dean is charged with murder in a high profile case. Too high profile for his lawyers liking. They have asked for change of venue.

Pre-trial motions were heard in a Fort Worth courtroom Monday and yesterday , but the change of venue motion was held over for this morning.

Dean is accused of shooting Jefferson in the middle of the night after police were called by a neighbor who saw her front door wide open.

Dean claimed he saw a woman through a window holding a gun and he says he shot her, fearing for his own life.

The case has generated intense media coverage and Dean's lawyers insist it will be next to impossible to get an impartial jury.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy