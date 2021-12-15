Change of venue hearing today for Fort Worth Officer accused in 2019 Atatiana Jefferson killing

More than two years after a Fort Worth police officer shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, a judge could decide today whether the trial should be moved out of Tarrant County.

Now fired officer Aaron Dean is charged with murder in a high profile case. Too high profile for his lawyers liking. They have asked for change of venue.

Pre-trial motions were heard in a Fort Worth courtroom Monday and yesterday , but the change of venue motion was held over for this morning.

Dean is accused of shooting Jefferson in the middle of the night after police were called by a neighbor who saw her front door wide open.

Dean claimed he saw a woman through a window holding a gun and he says he shot her, fearing for his own life.

The case has generated intense media coverage and Dean's lawyers insist it will be next to impossible to get an impartial jury.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter