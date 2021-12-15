Woman's body found near Mountain Creek Lake; Dallas police investigating as homicide

Dallas police are now investigating a woman's overnight death as a homicide.

At 3:30 a.m. police got a call about a woman whose body was found on the ground along a rather deserted stretch of South Merrifield Road in southwest Dallas near Mountain Creek Lake.

Detectives think the woman's death is no accident. They spent the rest of the night on-scene combing the grounds with flashlights, hoping to find clues.

