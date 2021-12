ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you're hoping to travel into Canada, you're going to have to provide proof of a negative COVID test once again starting next week. The Canadian government announced it will bring back the pre-arrival testing requirement next Tuesday, Dec.21. CTV confirmed this means all travelers coming back into the country after trips of 72 hours or less to the US or other countries will have to take a test in a country other than Canada before they're set to head back in.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO