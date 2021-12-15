ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calls in Microsoft Teams are now end-to-end encrypted

By Mariyan Slavov
Phone Arena
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has started to roll out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support for calls in its platform Teams. The feature was announced earlier this year, with a beta test phase running since October. Today the company started to distribute an update to all Teams users, giving administrators the ability...

PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
onmsft.com

Microsoft Teams can block emergency calls on Android phones, but a fix is coming

Google is currently investigating a new bug that is currently preventing US-based Android users from calling emergency services. The company has acknowledged that the problem affects select devices where Microsoft Teams was installed, but an account was not logged into the app and said that it’s working on a fix (via 9to5Google).
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Teams app blocks 911 calls on Android, Google issues guidance

A bug involving Microsoft Teams and Android phones may prevent a device from calling 911. A Pixel owner reported the issue, which has since been replicated and confirmed by Google. Having Microsoft Teams installed but not logging into the app appears to be the cause of the problem. A bug...
CELL PHONES
onmsft.com

Microsoft Edge to support encrypted sync for Microsoft 365 Business Basic customers

Microsoft Edge is adding support for encrypted sync for Microsoft 365 Business Basic customers. According to the Microsoft 365 Admin center, the new feature will start rolling out in January, and it will allow users to sync favorites, settings, addresses, passwords, extensions and collections in a secure way. Microsoft Edge...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams#Android#End To End Encryption#Mac
aithority.com

Observable Collaborative Data Canvas Now Integrated In Microsoft Teams

Integration Enables Microsoft Customers to Make Better Business Decisions Using Data. Observable, a data collaboration company, announced that Microsoft Teams customers can now seamlessly access Observable Data Canvases from within their Teams environment. In addition to existing Microsoft Sharepoint and Microsoft 365 integrations, customers can quickly connect a tab in a Teams channel and immediately start using Observable for more effective and efficient data exploration, analysis, and visualization.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft updates the SLAs for Teams Calling Plans and Phone System to 99.99% uptime

Microsoft recently updated the SLAs for Microsoft Teams Calling Plans, Phone System, and PSTN Audio Conferencing to 99.99% uptime. This change reflects Microsoft’s commitment and confidence to deliver reliable calling experiences in Teams. With this SLA update, Microsoft Teams users will be able to make a PSTN call, dial into...
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams SIP Gateway feature now generally available for free

In September Microsoft announced the public preview of their SIP Gateway solution for Microsoft Teams. The feature enables the use of existing compatible 3rd party SIP phones hardware for Microsoft Teams calls. SIP Gateway enables Teams core calling functionality on select Cisco, Poly, Yealink and AudioCodes SIP phones such as...
SOFTWARE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apptio Collaborates with Microsoft to Provide End-to-End Visibility, Optimization and Decisioning on the Microsoft Cloud

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Apptio, Inc., a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) SaaS applications, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deploy Apptio's financial decisioning platform on the Microsoft Cloud to help enterprises migrate and optimize workloads. "Cloud adoption, and the wide variety of services...
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Samsung makes the Galaxy Tab A8 official; 10.5-inch tablet to be released in the U.S. next month

Samsung has made its latest tablet official today by introducing the Galaxy Tab A8. The device comes equipped with a 10.5-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, sporting thin bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The 80% screen-to-body percentage gives users a more immersive user experience than past models offered. With COVID not going away so easily, tablets remain in demand by office workers and students who are working and learning from home.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Everyone's "copying" the iPhone, yet no one steals this?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. It's no secret that we've seen our fair share of iPhone copycats over the years. The world's most desirable phone is an inevitable target for any brand looking to branch off its success, and some less reputable manufacturers even aim to trick consumers into thinking that their product is an iPhone too, just "surprisingly" a much cheaper one.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Signal’s encrypted group video call can now add up to 40 people

While people are starting to meet up again in person, group video calls are still pretty important to a lot of people especially this holiday season for those that still can’t. Having encrypted group video calls is a challenge though as there are limits to the number of people that can join in apps like WhatsApp and Signal. The latter though is now expanding their limit from 5 to 40, thanks to a new open-source calling service that they created for this purpose.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Delete this new Joker malware from your Android device before you're billed for a premium service

An app containing malware has finally been removed from the Google Play Store but not before it had been installed more than 500,000 times. The app, named Color Messages, improves text messages by adding emoji to them. Pradeo Security (via ars Technica) wrote on Thursday that the app is infected with the Joker malware and appears to be connecting with Russian servers.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Price Drop: Apple iMac Computers Are $300 Off Today Only

Amazon is always dropping major deals on everything from home goods to tech gadgets, fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. As deal experts, we’re constantly scouring the web for the best discounts and passing the savings onto you, the reader. That’s why, when we came across a 2020 Apple iMac desktop computer for $300 off its original price, we jumped on it. 2020 Apple iMac $1099.00 $799.00 Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99    Right now you can save nearly 30% on Apple’s 21.5-inch desktop monitor complete with a 1920×1080 resolution display and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. It’s built super slim, with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage as well. It’s a great computer for working from home, sharing amongst the whole family or gifting to your dad who loves nothing more than money saved. Plus, it arrives before Christmas. Don’t miss out — order now! Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99   
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 6 5G is about to get faster than ever on T-Mobile

According to a report by AndroidPolice, U.S. mobile carrier T-mobile plans to bring even faster lightning 5G connection speeds to the Google Pixel 6 handset, with the arrival of next year. The speed boost will come to both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, and was actually first...
CELL PHONES
TechRepublic

Encrypt your emails from end to end for a lifetime with this software

When only the utmost privacy will do for the messages you exchange by e-mail, you need a service that protects them entirely, but many additional privacy and security features are a big help. Hackers just keep becoming more and more successful. If you cherish your privacy and security and are...
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

How to check if your phone can still dial 911

Recently, some Android phone users discovered they can't call the 911 emergency services for some reason. When they rang 911, the call froze after the first ring, and a user was left hanging with the call running in the background but no actual connection to a 911 operator. Coincidentally, when...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Android 13 may let users disable Google’s background process watchdog

Android 12 is still hot from the software oven but we’re already starting to get leaks and rumors about its successor. The internal name that Google uses for the Android 13 operating system has been revealed back in July, and now we have another hint at one key feature in Google’s next sugary-named OS version.
CELL PHONES

