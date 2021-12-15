ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Successful Test Of UAV Navigation’s POLAR AHRS On Ferromagnetic Environments

uasweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn accurate estimate of heading in a UAS can be critical to completing the mission safely and efficiently. Generally, this information is provided by magnetometers, however, their precision is improved with the presence of Dual GNSS Compass systems capable of calculating heading using GNSS signal interferometry techniques. The use of both...

uasweekly.com

