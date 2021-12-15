ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st shipping deadline of the holiday season is here

By Brooke Thorington
 5 days ago

We are ten days away from Christmas and the options to mail gifts, so they will arrive on time, are about to be limited. USPS Spokesperson David Walton said today is the last day to send packages via retail ground to arrive before December 25.

“Retail ground would be just regular package service, it's not the priority mail. So, the time to get there is a little bit longer than priority mail and it’s a little bit less expensive,” said Walton.

Walton said this week is their busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the year and they are estimating to deliver 29 million packages each day this week.

Walton said the deadline to send a package by Priority Mail is this Saturday and cost-wise he said it is still a bargain.

“Where you can use our boxes, we give customers for free, you can pack as much as 70 pounds,” said Walton.

And for those who procrastinate mailing gifts, Walton said the deadline to observe so you won’t earn the title of Grinch this year is a week from Thursday.

“You can mail it as late as December 23rd and you’d have to send it through our premier service which is Priority Mail Express, and that is guaranteed to get there in time for Christmas Day,” said Walton.

To see how much your shipping costs will be for packages and the option to print your own shipping labels and have your carrier pick them up visit the Click and Ship option at USPS.com.

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

