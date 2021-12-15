ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory MP claims ‘carnage’ on UK roads is ‘killing more people than Covid’ – except it isn’t

By Liam O'Dell
 5 days ago
Conservative backbencher Sir Desmond Swayne, known for being sceptical of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact and the government’s measures to combat it, has once again had one of his statistical claims rebuked by journalists.

Mr Swayne, who was one of the Tory MPs to vote against new Covid measures in the Commons on Tuesday, aired unusual remarks about UK road deaths as part of his contribution to the debate in the chamber.

The New Forest West MP told colleagues: “In the end, it comes down to a matter of opinion - a matter of our prejudice - and we are typically capable of organising our lives and making those decisions for ourselves.

“We decide what our risk appetite is, and what we’re prepared to encounter, and what we’re prepared to not – not withstanding the carnage on our roads certainly killing more people than Covid at the moment, some of us still decide to drive. It’s a matter of opinion.”

Yet the latest annual statistics on reported road casualties, published by the government in September, paint a different picture to the one offered up by Mr Swayne.

An estimated 1,460 road deaths were reported in Great Britain in 2020, and that figure includes the four months when we were in lockdown – April, May, June and November.

Last year’s stat is 17 per cent lower than the one from 2019, and it’s a decrease of more than 20 per cent when looking at the percentage change from 2010.

Meanwhile Covid-19 was mentioned on 69,771 death certificates in England and Wales up to 4 December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

To put it another way, more than 4,000 people died within 28 days of a positive test (whether you count it by the day the deaths occurred or when they were reported) in the month of November alone.

Again, that’s a higher figure than those who tragically lost their lives last year on the road.

After the inaccuracy was pointed out by Byline Times reporter Adam Bienkov on Twitter, people soon criticised the Tory MP’s comments:

It isn’t the first time Mr Swayne has been challenged on the legitimacy of his remarks, after he allegedly said in a video – filmed in November and published by Sky News in January – that the UK was “bouncing round at the typical level of deaths for the time of year”.

But we weren’t. ONS data revealed that deaths were 14 per cent above the five-year average at the time of him making those comments.

Indy100 has reached out to Mr Swayne’s parliamentary office for comment.

Person
People think you should be paid to go to work drinks if Boris Johnson can get away with it

In news which is hardly surprising, people are calling for themselves to be paid to drink at work - following the emergence of a picture reportedly showing Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Number 10 staff having drinks in the garden of Downing Street during the UK’s first lockdown.The photo, published by The Guardian on Sunday, relates to a gathering in May last year, when the mixing of households outside was limited to two people, who had to be socially distanced.In-person meetings, meanwhile, could only happen if “absolutely necessary” - per the guidance issued at the time.It isn’t the...
U.K.
The Independent

Covid: UK records 93,045 new cases and 111 deaths

The UK has reported 93,045 new cases of Covid-19, with 111 more deaths.The figure marks an increase from the 88,376 new cases identified on Wednesday. Over the last seven days, 477,229 new infections have been recorded, and 794 people have died.The highest new case numbers so far were recorded as the UK Health Security Agency confirmed an additional 3,201 omicron cases, taking the total number to 14,909.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 172,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.Boris Johnson called the omicron variant “a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
