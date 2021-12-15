ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, MS

Happy birthday Bloody Mary! Paris bar marks cocktail’s 100th

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkkHs_0dNQ6IjW00

PARIS (AP) — Harry’s Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Bloody Mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented in the iconic watering hole in 1921.

The centenary events this week bring a welcome respite from winter gloom and spreading worries about the omicron coronavirus variant.

The bar is carefully checking COVID-19 health passes as visitors from Australia, Egypt and beyond gather to sample the famed drink at Harry’s, whose patrons over the past century have included writers Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Franz-Arthur MacElhone, great-grandson of bar founder Harry MacElhone, recounted different legends around the reason for the drink’s name. According to Harry’s Bar history, bartender Fernand Petiot invented the drink and the recipe was first published in a book called “Harry’s ABC of Cocktails” in 1921.

Bartender Dante Agnelli demonstrated the technique for making the drink, ingredient by ingredient: Salt and pepper, Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and vodka, tomato juice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Lego artist looks to preserve works of Jackson landmarks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The artist behind “Keep Building Jackson” hopes to have his work permanently displayed in the city. However, he needs help from the community. For years, Scott Crawford has put the City of Jackson on display in Lego-form during the holidays. “It’s supposed to be fun and entertaining, and it’s supposed to […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Paris, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
City
Egypt, MS
WJTV 12

Best gifts for 3-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for 3-year-olds is best?  It can be challenging to shop for an excellent gift for a 3-year-old these days. With so many TV shows, characters, apps and games out there, choosing one can be daunting. Who is their favorite character lately? What do […]
KIDS
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Person
Ernest Hemingway
WJTV 12

Volunteers help prepare for Good Samaritan’s Christmas Giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Volunteers and AmeriCorps joined together on Saturday, December 18 to help prepare for the Good Samaritan’s Christmas Giveaway. Neighbors can still volunteer throughout the year. Good Samaritan will be hosting a few more volunteer opportunities before Christmas. “Just come on up here and volunteer Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Winter clothing, care packages given to homeless in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clothing and care packages that were collected during the Share the Love Winter Drive were given out to homeless people in Jackson on Saturday, December 18. Attendees visited Pittman Park where they were given personal care products, warm clothing and care packages from the Anderson United Methodist Women’s Ministry. “We want […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Christmas toy drive being held in Jackson on Dec. 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The DJKW Foundation will be hosting its sixth annual Christmas toy drive on Sunday, December 19. Donations can be dropped off at Beasly Road Walking Square in Jackson near North Jackson Elementary. The drive will run from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The annual drive is held in memory of Kentric […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Cocktails#Food Drink#Ap#Tabasco#Worcestershire
WJTV 12

Salvation Army of Jackson helps provide gifts for Christmas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In October 2021, the Salvation Army of Jackson registered families for the Angel Tree program. The program is for less fortunate families with children under 12 years old who live in Hinds, Rankin, Scott, Copiah, Madison and Yazoo counties. The children’s Christmas lists were put on tags for volunteers to adopt, […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Ridgeland Cub Scouts pack care packages for overseas soldiers

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Cub Scouts in Ridgeland gathered on Saturday, December 18 to pack care packages for soldiers stationed overseas during the holidays for the sixth year in a row. Cub Scouts troop 164 and Entergy employees collected thousands of items to be sent out. The packages included items like snacks, personal care items, […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi College professor wins award for history book

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — A book written by an associate history professor at Mississippi College has won an award from the Mississippi Historical Society. Christian Pinnen’s “Complexion of Empire in Natchez, Race and Slavery in the Mississippi Borderlands” was named the best Mississippi history book in 2021. Pinnen is an associate professor of history at […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County seniors receive free food during Christmas giveaway

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Seniors in Hinds County were given free food for the holidays during a holiday food giveaway in Pocahontas. Several organizations joined together on Saturday, December 18 to make the giveaway possible. “We wanted to do something, and we’re going to focus on this. Community Action Committee was kind enough to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — James Meredith says he conquered white supremacy and created a new Mississippi 59 years ago when he became the first Black student to enroll in the University of Mississippi — a school whose longstanding nickname, Ole Miss, is rooted in plantation vernacular of the Confederacy. Now, a person close to Meredith […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy