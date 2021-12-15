ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

Shallow vs Deep Belief

By Mike Sublett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessing disciples of Jesus have always had various depths of belief in Him. Every professing disciple probably thinks that their belief in their Savior is deep, but such is not the case. There is a clear example of this truth in John 6, known as the “bread of life”...

