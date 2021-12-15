ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start your day here: COVID deaths hit an ominous milestone; Congress raises the debt ceiling; Kronos hack could disrupt payroll for weeks

NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 deaths: The U.S. reaches a once-unimaginable 800,000 total confirmed deaths. Some college campuses are returning to remote classes and other measures to fight off a surge in infections. Debt-ceiling...

www.npr.org

WSAV News 3

Biden to offer 500M at-home COVID-19 tests as virus surges

WASHINGTON (AP) — As coronavirus cases surge in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden plans to increase support for hospitals, improve access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of rapid at-home tests and expand the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the omicron variant. The world is confronting the prospect of a second straight holiday […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

The US debt ceiling: What it is and how Congress avoided US default in 2021

The US government has never defaulted on its debt, and it just avoided that possibility today when President Joe Biden signed into law a debt ceiling increase of $2.5 trillion. Congress had sent the bill to Biden's desk on Wednesday just hours before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the country could exhaust its funds used to pay debts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Making sense of the omicron spread

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Dr. Eric Topol about the latest omicron developments and what worries him about a surge this winter. Public health experts say it is undeniable that a surge in new COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant is going to hit the U.S. hard over the next few weeks. President Biden acknowledged as much last week.
SCIENCE
CNET

The US debt ceiling: What it is and what happens if Congress doesn't raise it this week

The US government has never defaulted on its debts -- but Senate Republicans' blockade in September threatened to shatter the nation's financial track record. At the center of the congressional fight is the debt limit, which is the amount of money the government is legally allowed to borrow. Failing to raise or suspend the debt limit could lead to dire financial consequences that could have an impact on every part of the US economy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The debt ceiling compromise shows Congress at its most ridiculous

After the Republican-imposed drama surrounding the debt ceiling in October, there was a sense of dread about the near future. The resolution two months ago prevented a default, but it also started the clock on a new potential crisis in December. The good news is, lawmakers resolved the matter and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS

