Lowe's expects 2022 sales to miss estimates as home improvement demand cools

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp. BF.B, -2.75% were indicated down about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the spirits company, which brands include Jack Daniel's, Finlandia, El Jimador and Woodford Reserve, reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that missed expectations, but boosted its full-year growth outlook. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 slipped to $236 million, or 49 cents a share, from $240 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 53 cents. Sales grew 0.9% to $994 million, below the FactSet consensus of $1.05 billion. For the first half of the fiscal year, Jack Daniel's family of brands sales rose 8% from the same period a year ago, Woodford Reserve sales grew 10%, Tequila sales increased 16%, wine sales increased 9% and vodka sales rose 26%. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its sales growth guidance to a "high-single digit" percentage from "mid-single digit," while the current FactSet sales consensus of $3.75 billion implies 8.4% growth. The stock has lost 8.8% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO