Lowe's expects 2022 sales to miss estimates as home improvement demand cools

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

(Reuters) -Lowe's Cos Inc on Wednesday forecast full-year 2022 revenue and profit below analysts' estimates, signaling that a pandemic-driven surge in demand for home improvement products would wane. Lowe's said it expects same-store sales to fall as much as 3% next year, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions encourages...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

General Mills raises annual sales forecast powered by at-home dining demand

(Reuters) - General Mills Inc raised its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for the Cheerios maker's cereals, snacks and baking products as the pandemic-induced at-home cooking boom held strong. Consumers have continued with lockdown-induced habits of cooking and eating more at home even as they headed...
RETAIL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nike Shares Rise as Earnings, Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Strong North American Demand

Nike's fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales topped Wall Street's expectations as consumer demand in North America, the retailer's biggest market, was robust. CEO John Donahoe said the retailer is in a "much stronger competitive position" than it was pre-pandemic. Nike backed its full-year outlook, calling for mid-single-digit revenue growth. Nike...
MARKETS
bdmag.com

US Home Sales Expected to Rise 7.1% by End of 2021

Fannie Mae forecast’s US home sales will decline over the next two years. According to Reuters, the government-sponsored enterprise Economic and Strategic Research Group raised its 2021 home sales growth projection from a prior 5.3%, citing an expected strong year-end surge in home buying. A 7.1% increase would be just under 2020’s 7.3% jump. However, the forecast showed home sales declining 1.4% next year due to limited listings and other factors, and falling 3.8% in 2023.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nike beats revenue estimates on North America demand

(Reuters) -Nike Inc beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Monday, lifted by strong demand for its sports shoes and apparel in North America, and said it was more confident of easing supply chain issues in its next fiscal year. The company’s shares rose 3.7% in extended trading. Nike’s...
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Lowe’s 2022 Guidance Misses Estimates; Shares Up 2%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. American home improvement retailer Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) initiated fiscal 2022 guidance and reiterated its fiscal 2021 outlook. The company also announced a new share buyback program. However, the forecast fell short of estimates and pushed the shares down 1.3% momentarily on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cbtnews.com

Expect strong new and used car sales in 2022 due to ‘pent-up consumer demand’

Industry experts are predicting that dealer activity in the new year will be easily sustained courtesy of above-normal consumer demand for vehicles. The effects of inventory shortages have developed a backlog of consumers looking for vehicles, both new and used. Entering the new year, the industry should expect a similar sales climate with prices that […]
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Lowe's Stock Rises On Buyback; Sales Guidance For 2022 Falls Short

Lowe's (LOW) offered lackluster sales guidance for 2022 while declaring a $13 billion stock buyback. Lowe's stock climbed toward a buy point. In its 2022 outlook, Lowe's management forecast EPS of $12.25-$13 on sales of $94 billion-$97 billion. Analysts on average were expecting EPS of $12.94 on revenue of $97.622 billion, according to FactSet.
STOCKS
wincountry.com

U.S. retail sales miss expectations in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid shortages and paying more for goods. Retail sales rose 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for...
RETAIL
Street.Com

Lowe's Stock Slides On Muted 2022 Profit Outlook, Fading Home DIY Demand

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report shares slumped lower Wednesday after the retailer issued a muted 2022 profit outlook that could signal slowing home improvement demand. Lowe's reiterated its 2021 sales forecast of $95 billion, which it published last month, while noting that next year's revenue tally...
ECONOMY
WilmingtonBiz

Report: Home Sales Down In November But High Demand, Low Inventory Remain

The number of homes sold in the Wilmington area in November declined 11% compared to the same month last year, according to a report this week from Cape Fear Realtors. Home sales are typically slower in the fall months before starting to pick back up again in January and peaking in spring and summer, said Tom Gale, president of CFR. But there’s been nothing typical about the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
WILMINGTON, NC
Entrepreneur

Campbell (CPB) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

Campbell Soup Company CPB has reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Industry-wide supply-chain disruptions more than offset benefits from solid consumer demand, positive pricing and improved productivity. Management retained...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Jack Daniel's parent Brown-Forman stock set to fall after profit, sales miss expectations but full-year growth outlook raised

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp. BF.B, -2.75% were indicated down about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the spirits company, which brands include Jack Daniel's, Finlandia, El Jimador and Woodford Reserve, reported fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that missed expectations, but boosted its full-year growth outlook. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 slipped to $236 million, or 49 cents a share, from $240 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 53 cents. Sales grew 0.9% to $994 million, below the FactSet consensus of $1.05 billion. For the first half of the fiscal year, Jack Daniel's family of brands sales rose 8% from the same period a year ago, Woodford Reserve sales grew 10%, Tequila sales increased 16%, wine sales increased 9% and vodka sales rose 26%. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its sales growth guidance to a "high-single digit" percentage from "mid-single digit," while the current FactSet sales consensus of $3.75 billion implies 8.4% growth. The stock has lost 8.8% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Campbell Soup misses revenue estimates as at-home dining trend eases

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) missed market expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as consumers headed out to restaurants after COVID-19 curbs eased, impacting sales of the company's ready-to-eat meals and soups. Packaged food makers were among the biggest pandemic winners last year as stuck-at-home consumers stocked...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Used car demand, low hedging costs boost Volkswagen Financial Services expectations

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) Financial Services expects record annual revenue boosted by a strong fourth quarter, it said on Wednesday, amid high used car demand, comparatively low risk provisions for car loans, and cheap refinancing opportunities. Annual operating profits this year will be far above a previous projection of...
RETAIL

