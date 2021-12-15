ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Runaway Inflation Freight Train the Fed Won’t Stop

Cover picture for the articleThe producer price index rose at the fastest rate in the history of the data set in November. This is a runaway inflation train hurtling down the tracks toward consumers. And despite all the talk, the Fed won’t be able to stop it. The Producer Price Index (PPI)...

Peter Schiff: The Era of Low Inflation Is the Only Thing That’s Transitory

Last week, the Fed sped up its timetable for tapering its asset purchases and raising interest rates. While this represents a slightly tighter monetary policy, it’s far from truly tight. And yet, the central bankers at the Fed and a lot of people in the mainstream seem to think these small steps will tame the inflation dragon. In fact, this slight tightening is a little like taking a pea shooter to a bazooka fight.
The Technicals: Yet Another Battle at $1800

Gold looked very strong through mid-November. Recent trends in September and October had been pointing to a breakout. The market delivered sending gold up through $1870. Unfortunately, hard resistance kept the bulls in check, despite repeated attempts to breakthrough. The previous price analysis presumed that a Brainard nomination at the Fed would be the catalyst needed to break through $1880. It also assumed that a Powell nomination, though expected, would bring gold back down some.
Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
What Higher Interest Rates Will Mean for Farmers

Everybody's worried about inflation, but few have been hit by it as hard as farmers. Unfortunately for them, while the government has a cure, of sorts, for the inflation troubling "everybody," that cure may not help farmers as much. Consumer prices leaped 6.8% in November from a year ago. Prices...
Fed policymakers make case for rate hikes after end of bond-buying taper

(Reuters) – Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that’s nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it...
The Fed’s words still don’t measure up to the challenge of inflation

The Federal Reserve’s recognition that inflation is not transitory, that the U.S. labor market is very tight and that priority now must be given to price stability is welcome, if belated. Without this pivot, entrenched inflation followed by a recession would be likely. Opinions to start the day, in...
