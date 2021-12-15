The Wind of the Holy Spirit

CJ Lundergan has an intense yet calm demeanor. Calm, considering he, along with his wife Lori, is running Steadfast Spirits Distilling Co. while raising two kids under 3. Oh, and CJ is also a full-time firefighter in Windham. Sleep is overrated. But who needs sleep when you have moonshine? Moonshine, or “shine,” used to be defined as an illicit (i.e., untaxed) product often distilled at night under the shine of the moon. More recently, it has come to define the legally made spirits produced using traditional methodology. “I only want to do traditional American-style products,” says CJ. “American whiskey, to me, is a corn-based, pot-distilled, single-run product.” What this means is that it cannot be reproduced in an industrial setting, and that it requires human hands and small vessels, time and attention. Shine evolved independent of the Industrial Revolution, and most efforts to gain efficiencies seem to generate an equal loss in the art of making whiskey.

WINDHAM, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO