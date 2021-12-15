ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Wind of the Holy Spirit

By Paul Nachtigall
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I sit down to begin writing the wind is really blowing outside. It almost sounds like the windows are whistling. I know it’s not as strong as it was last Friday, but it is really blowing hard right now. I received a text from one of the...

Daily Standard

'O Holy Night'

MARIA STEIN - More than 80 Nativity sets embodying multiple cultures, perspectives, time periods and artistic forms are on display through Jan. 9 at the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics. Though the sets vary in size, shape, color and ethnicity - and in some cases, species - they...
The Spirit of Hanukkah

If you ask any Jewish child what their favorite holiday is, nine times out of ten, they are most likely going to reply: Hanukkah. For most, Hanukkah is associated with eight days of gift giving, good food, and playing dreidel. Who wouldn’t love all of that? It’s quite obvious why this eight day festival is a favorite!
The spirit of Christmas

▶️ Listen to this article now. The spirit of Christmas lives all year long at the end of the hallway of “A” wing at Lakeside Assisted Living where Audrey Johnson lives. Audrey, with her fishing tackle box full of embroidery thread, spends 20-30 hours each week in...
Shallow vs Deep Belief

Professing disciples of Jesus have always had various depths of belief in Him. Every professing disciple probably thinks that their belief in their Savior is deep, but such is not the case. There is a clear example of this truth in John 6, known as the “bread of life” sermon.
Holy Angels 'Shares the Light' with community

Visitors to Holy Angels on Sunday night were able to share in the joy of the season with those who care for some of Gaston County's most fragile residents. The second annual "Share the Light" luminary event and drive through of the Belmont campus enabled visitors to witness luminaries, see lighted angels, and view some of the names of those who not only help, but also receive help.
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
Holy Assumption welcomes everyone for dinner

Christmas Day is a time to celebrate, and to gather together with family and friends for a holiday meal. Holy Assumption Orthodox Church, 110 E. Main St., Marblehead is welcoming anyone and everyone to enjoy a free Christmas Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 25, from 1-4 p.m. The parish is offering...
Spirit of Community

CJ Lundergan has an intense yet calm demeanor. Calm, considering he, along with his wife Lori, is running Steadfast Spirits Distilling Co. while raising two kids under 3. Oh, and CJ is also a full-time firefighter in Windham. Sleep is overrated. But who needs sleep when you have moonshine? Moonshine, or “shine,” used to be defined as an illicit (i.e., untaxed) product often distilled at night under the shine of the moon. More recently, it has come to define the legally made spirits produced using traditional methodology. “I only want to do traditional American-style products,” says CJ. “American whiskey, to me, is a corn-based, pot-distilled, single-run product.” What this means is that it cannot be reproduced in an industrial setting, and that it requires human hands and small vessels, time and attention. Shine evolved independent of the Industrial Revolution, and most efforts to gain efficiencies seem to generate an equal loss in the art of making whiskey.
Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
Opinion: Palatial parsonages? You cannot serve both God and money.

Regarding “Some Texas religious leaders live in lavish, tax-free estates thanks to obscure law,” (Dec. 9): My values are reflected in my Christian heritage, so the article about the lavish parsonages owned by churches troubled me. Have the church leaders not read, “You cannot serve both God and money” (Matthew 6:24; Luke 16:13)? When a friend is considering joining a church, I suggest that they look at the residence where the church leader lives and at the vehicle he drives. If those are far more expensive than my friend’s house or vehicle, then they may need to look elsewhere for a church to join.
Holy Posole!

Just before Christmas last year my father spent two nights in his room with what he thought was a headache. I, a paranoid COVID-19 germophobe, intent on not getting the virus, wiped every square inch of the house with Clorox wipes. Then, on Christmas day, my fears were confirmed when my mother and father tested positive for the coronavirus. My sister and I tested positive a couple of days later. What a Christmas present!
Winter solstice 2021: When is it and how is pagan festival celebrated

As the southern hemisphere celebrates the start of summer, those north of the equator will experience the shortest day of the year, known as the winter solstice. This year, it falls on 21 December.The word “solstice” derives from sol, the Latin word for sun, and sistere, which means “to come to a stop or make stand”.Arriving on the same day across the globe, a solstice occurs when the sun reaches its lowest or highest point in the sky during the year as a result of the Earth’s axis tilting to or away from the sun.Historically, the winter solstice has been...
Spirit of Giving

Licking Christian Church held a Spirit of Giving event Saturday evening, to help share the joy of Christmas with 30 families, which included 100 kids. Santa and an array of edible delights greeted participants. Each family was then welcome to shop for Christmas gifts, to choose a movie, three toys...
Why don't I feel the power of the Holy Spirit?

Q: I know that as a Christian I possess the power of the Holy Spirit, but I don’t feel like I do. What’s wrong with me? – S.P. A: The Bible is clear that the Holy Spirit is God Himself! And many Christians do not realize that the Holy Spirit of God prays for us. The Spirit helps us when we are weak. God’s Spirit helps us know how to pray correctly. And the Spirit of the living God speaks to God on our behalf, many times in ways that we cannot explain (see Romans 8:26).
