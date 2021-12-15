LumiraDx (LMDX) Fast Lab Solutions Partners with Audere for At-Home Self- Collection Solution for use with SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX) today announced a partnership with digital health non-profit Audere, to offer a self-collected COVID-19 nasal specimen collection kit that has been authorized for use with the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete assay to process self-collected...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0