LumiraDx (LMDX) Fast Lab Solutions Partners with Audere for At-Home Self- Collection Solution for use with SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LumiraDx (Nasdaq: LMDX) today announced a partnership with digital health non-profit Audere, to offer a self-collected COVID-19 nasal specimen collection kit that has been authorized for use with the LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 RNA STAR Complete assay to process self-collected...

LumiraDx partners with Audere for solution to use with COVID-19 test

Fluidigm's (FLDM) Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay on the Company’s Biomark Platform Detects Omicron Variant

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today confirmed that Omicron variant B.1.1.529, designated by the World Health Organization as a Variant of Concern, does not impact the capability of the Fluidigm® Advanta™ Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay to detect the virus that causes COVID-19, based on in silico analyses of the most current databases.
Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Launches Genetically Engineered Rodent Models for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Research

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) today announced that its Research Models and Services (“RMS”) business, consisting of recently-acquired Envigo, has launched novel transgenic rodent models designed specifically for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Coronavirus research. Three new models...
Development and effectiveness of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 system

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has become a global pandemic. Currently, SARS-CoV-2 live virus-associated experiments need to be handled in biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facilities. Previously, researchers had successfully established an HIV-based, pseudotyped virus system for studies on MERS-CoV and Ebola virus. Using the pseudotyped virus system, viral entry associated research, e.g., neutralization assays and in vitro pharmacodynamics, can thus be carried out in the BSL-2 facilities.
What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
What Is a Silent Stroke, and Are They Dangerous?

You may know some of the signs of a stroke, and for good reason: according to Harvard Health Publishing, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and stroke is the third leading cause of death in the country, only beat by heart disease and cancer. But...
Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
Belief in COVID conspiracy theories growing as trust in Dr. Fauci becomes more divisive, survey reveals

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Misinformation about COVID-19 continues to influence millions of Americans, impacting their decisions on getting the coronavirus vaccine for themselves and their families, a new poll reveals. Moreover, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found more Americans now believe the conspiracy theory that the virus was created for use as a biological weapon.
