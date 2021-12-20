ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akumin (AKU) Issues 2022 Financial Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) is pleased to announce today its full-year 2022 financial guidance, following the previously announced closing of the Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc. ("Alliance") acquisition. The Alliance acquisition closed on September 1, 2021, and Consolidated Financial...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

The Fresh Market (TFM) Files IPO Registration Statement

The Fresh Market (NASDAQ: TFM) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a specialty retailer offering a variety of high quality, fresh foods and difficult-to-find items in a small, convenient, intimate store footprint (average 21,000 sq. ft.) where guests can see all the sightlines across the store. The store ambiance is like an Old World European marketplace layout with an elevated, sensory experience with fresh aromas, classical music, spotlights, and exceptional cleanliness. High-touch guest service is a hallmark of The Fresh Market, as our team members strive to make guests feel like they are at home. Our combination of premium food, strong reputation for special occasions, personalized guest service, and omni-channel capabilities has resulted in comparable store sales growth of 22.3% in fiscal 2020 (compared to comparable store sales changes of (1.8)% and 0.4% for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018, respectively). Comparable store sales growth was 3.2% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 (compared to 21.1% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020). While our fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to date results may be attributed in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe they also demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy and the initiatives we have taken, as well as broader changes in the food-at-home and food-away-from-home markets. We believe that we are well positioned to continue building off of the strong momentum seen in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to date results, particularly the strong results delivered in our third quarter of fiscal 2021."
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

LiveOne (LVO) Updates Financial Guidance

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that it is implementing further consolidation amounting to more than $14 million in annual cost and expense reductions. The company also is updating guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 ("Fiscal 2022") and providing guidance for fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023").
MARKETS
Benzinga

Vision Marine Plans To Buyback 10% Of Common Stock

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VMAR) said its Board of Directors had authorized the repurchase of up to 10% of its common shares. The company plans to conduct the buyback through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. "We believe that our shares represent a unique value-driven opportunity, as the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Issues Business and Financial Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) , a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30th, 2021 and provided a business update. Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Founder...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alliance Healthcare#Canada#Financial Statements#Streetinsider Premium#Aku#Consolidated Financial#Company
StreetInsider.com

Freshpet (FRPT) Issues Business Update; Offers Guidance

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) today announced updated full year 2021 net sales and EBITDA guidance and has posted an updated investor presentation to the Company's investor relations website. The Company now expects net sales to be...
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

AECOM (ACM) announces the initiation of dividend, reiterated its financial guidance for fiscal 2022

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend as part of the initiation of a recurring quarterly dividend program. The initial quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 5, 2022. The Company intends to increase its dividend per share by a double-digit percentage annually.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) Issues 2022 Financial Guidance

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is hosting its 2022 Financial Outlook webcast today. Today's presentations include the company's priorities for 2022 with a focus on its Total Home Strategy aimed at taking market share, driving productivity, and providing an integrated omni-channel shopping experience. Additionally, the company plans to review its 2022 financial outlook and capital allocation commitments.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Centene (CNC) Issues 2022 Guidance, Details Value Creation Plan

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) today will host its investor day virtually and outline its 2022 financial guidance as well as provide details of its Value Creation Plan, designed to deliver enhanced earnings growth and create long-term shareholder value.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

LPL Financial (LPLA) Issues 2022 Outlook

LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) today released the firm’s Outlook 2022 report, in which LPL’s Research team suggests 2022 will be a year for “Passing the Baton.” The report includes insights and analysis of the economy and markets, and is available to all LPL Financial advisors, RIAs and institutions, and publicly in an interactive digital version and as a downloadable PDF.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Brink's (BCO) Issues Three-Year Strategic Plan and Financial Targets

The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, disclosed its three-year strategic plan and 2024 financial targets in connection with its Investor Day event, which is being webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET. The introduction of the company's new digital cash payment solutions is a major focus of today's investor presentation.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for European Business, Issues Improved Q4 2021 Guidance

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives for its European business, including a possible sale.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

GOL (GOL) Provides Prelim 2022 Guidance

Brazil's largest domestic airline, today provides its preliminary financial outlook for 2022. GOL's guidance reflects expected passenger and loyalty program revenues, cash flow, interest expense, oil prices and exchange rates, and fleet and network plans. The information below is preliminary and unaudited.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.15; 1.1% Yield

Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.12. The dividend will...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Appointment of Communication Facilitator

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.("Falcon" or "Company") 21 December 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Investor Meet Company Limited ("IMC") as a communications facilitator. IMC is a communications firm based in London that provides investor relations and corporate communications services. It does not have any direct or indirect interest in Falcon or its securities. The fee payable to IMC is GBP£3,588 annually, until terminated by either party in accordance with the terms of the engagement. The appointment of IMC is subject to TSXV approval.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.12; 2.1% Yield

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. This is a 9.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.11. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carnival Corp. (CCL) Post Q4 Loss of $2.31/Share

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) reported Q4 EPS of ($2.31), $1.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.29 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

