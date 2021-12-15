2022 WVU Football National Signing Day Tracker

The early signing period has officially begun and will run through this Friday, December 17th. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is expected to welcome in one of the top recruiting classes in the history of the program in just his third year on the job. Throughout the course of the day several of WVU's commits will be sending in their National Letters of Intent to officially become a Mountaineer. There are also a few uncommitted recruits that have WVU as a possible destination and will be deciding today.

Keep it here and keep refreshing your screen to see who has officially signed with WVU. By clicking on the name of the recruit under the "OFFICIALLY SIGNED" section, it will take you to their official national signing day profile which includes a list of offers, the player's height and weight, evaluation, and playing time projection.

Full list of WVU 2022 commits - names in bold have signed

QB Nicco Marchiol, RB Lyn-J Dixon (Clemson transfer), WR Jarel Williams, TE Corbin Page, OL Sullivan Weidman, OL Charlie Katarincic, OL Landen Livingston, OL Maurice Hamilton, DE Aric Burton, DE Asani Redwood, DE Zeiqui Lawton (Cincinnati transfer), LB Lee Kpogba, LB Raleigh Collins III, LB Travious Lathan, CB Jacolby Spells, ATH Christion Stokes, S Mumu Bin-Wahad, S Tyrin Woodby, S Marques "Hershey" McLaurin, P Oliver Straw.

OFFICIALLY SIGNED

P Oliver Straw - 6:04 a.m.

OL Landen Livingston - 8:16 a.m.

LB Travious Lathan - 8:38 a.m.

OL Charlie Katarincic - 8:56 a.m.

S Christion Stokes - 9:11 a.m.

S Mumu Bin-Wahad - 9:32 a.m.

LB Raleigh Collins III - 9:49 a.m.

OL Maurice Hamilton - 10:01 a.m.

QB Nicco Marchiol - 10:17 a.m.

CB Jacolby Spells - 10:31 a.m.

TE Corbin Page - 10:45 a.m.

WR Jarel Williams - 10:58 a.m.

OL Sullivan Weidman - 11:05 a.m.

S Marques McLaurin - 11:17 a.m.

LB Lee Kpogba - 11:33 a.m.

EDGE Asani Redwood - 11:46 a.m.

S Tyrin Woodby - 11:59 a.m.

EDGE: Aric Burton - 12:09 p.m.

RB Lyn-J Dixon - 12:20 p.m.

DE Zeiqui Lawton - 12:33 p.m.

WR Jeremiah Aaron - 1:25 p.m.

TE De'Carlo Donaldson - 4:05 p.m.

