Manchester Community College Game of the Week: Pinkerton 53, Portsmouth 47

Through true grit and perseverance, Isaiah Thomas played in his first game this season and showed flashes of his season in Boston, where he averaged 29 points and six assists. In 21 minutes, he scored a team-high 19 points with two triples and was able to do what he did best in his prime, get to the charity stripe. Before the serious hip injury he suffered, he averaged about 8.5 freebies in the 2016-17 campaign that made him an MVP candidate.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO