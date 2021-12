Figures suggesting that one in three NHS staff in London could be off work by New Year’s Eve have been branded “catastrophic” by a nursing leader.The possible staff absence levels were reported by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) as the capital deals with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.The strain is now the dominant coronavirus variant in London, and the Mayor, Sadiq Khan has said the surge in cases is “hugely concerning”.Mr Khan declared a major incident on Saturday, amid fears about staff absences due to the infection in vital public services including the NHS, fire...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO